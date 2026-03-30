Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.03.2026 10:18 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM strengthens presence in India with a new Adhesive Materials terminal near New Delhi

HELSINKI, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM Adhesive Materials, a global supplier of innovative self-adhesive label materials, will expand its footprint in India with a new slitting and distribution terminal near New Delhi. The investment enhances UPM Adhesive Materials' service capability in Northern and Eastern India and reinforces its commitment to the entire Indian market.

The Indian economy is expanding rapidly, driven by megatrends such as urbanization, digitalization and infrastructure development. To match the pace of the market, local label converters need reliable label material supply and shorter lead times.

The new terminal will feature state-of-the-art slitting capabilities and a tailored label material inventory designed to meet regional customer needs. It complements UPM Adhesive Materials' Mumbai terminal, opened in February 2024, extending service across the country.

"We are excited to strengthen our presence in India with a new terminal near New Delhi. This investment supports the growth ambitions of our customers in the Northern and Eastern regions and deepens our engagement with the dynamic Indian market," says Harri Janhunen, Vice President, Strategy, India & Middle East, UPM Adhesive Materials.

The terminal is expected to begin operations during Q3 2026.

Click here to download images.

For more information, please contact:
Harri Janhunen, Vice President, Strategy, India & Middle East, UPM Adhesive Materials, harri.janhunen@upm.com

UPM, Media relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM Adhesive Materials
UPM Adhesive Materials provides high-performance, innovative self-adhesive products, including label materials, graphics solutions, and specialty tapes, as well as reliable services close to customers.?We are one of UPM's fastest-growing global businesses employing around 3,300 professionals. In 2025, our sales reached nearly €1.7 billion ($1.95 billion). Read more: adhesivematerials.upm.com

Follow UPM Adhesive Materials on LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram

UPM
UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,100 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €9.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
UPM - we renew the everyday
Read more: upm.com

Follow us on?LinkedIn?|?YouTube?|?Instagram?| UPM materialsolutions WeRenewTheEveryday

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/upm-strengthens-presence-in-india-with-a-new-adhesive-materials-terminal-near-new-delhi,c4327934

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upm-strengthens-presence-in-india-with-a-new-adhesive-materials-terminal-near-new-delhi-302728400.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.