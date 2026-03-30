Datavault AI Inc: Mandela Dollar Announced to Promote Mandela's Legacy of Financial Inclusion for Underserved Communities Across the World

Datavault AI Inc., Mandela Dlamini & Manaway L.L.C., and Unity Reserve Holdings L.L.C. Launch MUSD Stablecoin to Advance Financial Inclusion and Honor Nelson Mandela's Legacy

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) ("Datavault AI" or the "Company"), a leader in data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement and real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization technologies, Mandela Dlamini & Manaway L.L.C., a Wyoming, USA-based entity ("MDM LLC") dedicated to advancing Nelson Mandela's vision of equality, dignity, and economic empowerment, and Unity Reserve Holdings L.L.C. ("Unity Reserve"), today announced the official launch of Mandela Dollar ("MUSD"), a new USD-pegged stablecoin designed to promote financial inclusion for underserved communities globally.

MUSD is designed to serve as a transparent, secure, and accessible digital dollar built on blockchain technology, enabling low-cost remittances, savings, micro-lending, and everyday transactions in regions with limited banking access. This stablecoin embodies the principles of freedom, reconciliation, and opportunity that defined Nelson Mandela's life, ensuring that financial tools are inclusive, equitable, and aligned with social impact.

Under the arrangement with MDM LLC and Unity Reserve, Datavault AI will serve as the primary technology partner, providing its patented artificial intelligence ("AI")-powered platforms, tokenization expertise, secure data infrastructure, and scalable blockchain solutions - including integration with its carbon credit and RWA tokenization frameworks - to power MUSD's issuance, redemption, compliance, and on-chain transparency.

"Mandela taught us that freedom is incomplete without economic justice," said Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. "MUSD represents a practical step forward - leveraging our proven stablecoin and tokenization technology to create a borderless, low-friction digital dollar that empowers the unbanked and underbanked. Our investment underscores our belief in this mission and our long-term commitment to building inclusive financial systems that reflect Mandela's enduring values."

Her Royal Highness Zaziwe Dlamini-Manaway, Director of MDM LLC, stated: "This stablecoin carries forward the long walk to freedom in the digital era. By partnering with Datavault AI and Unity Reserve, we are harnessing cutting-edge blockchain and AI to deliver real economic dignity - making Mandela's dream of opportunity for all tangible and accessible to millions. MUSD is more than a currency; it is a continuation of the fight for equality."

Mustaq Patel, representative of Unity Reserve, added: "Nelson Mandela's legacy inspires us to create lasting change through innovation and inclusion. As a founding partner, Unity Reserve is proud to support MUSD by bridging strategic capital and global networks to scale this transformative stablecoin. Together with Datavault AI and MDM LLC, we are building a secure, impactful financial tool that honors Madiba's vision of dignity and opportunity for the underserved - turning economic empowerment into reality for communities worldwide."

Planned key features of MUSD include:

Cyber secure Datavault AI IBM SanQtum Quantum enterprise encryption of digital assets

1:1 peg to the US dollar, backed by high-quality Mandela reserves held in regulated custody.

Ultra-low transaction fees optimized for cross-border remittances and micro-payments.

Built-in transparency and auditability via blockchain, with real-time proof-of-reserves.

Integration with wallets, decentralized finance protocols, and educational/micro-entrepreneurship programs aligned with Mandela legacy initiatives.

A portion of protocol revenue is directed to charitable causes supporting education, skills development, and poverty alleviation through partners that promote Nelson Mandela's values.

The joint venture will be jointly overseen by a governance board with representation from all three organizations, ensuring alignment with Mandela's values of integrity, accountability, and social good. Initial rollout will focus on priority regions in Africa and emerging markets, with phased global expansion planned subject to regulatory approvals.

The official Mandela Dollar(MUSD) has not yet been launched and is not live on any exchange or blockchain. We strongly advise everyone to beware of any tokens, websites, or social channels claiming to represent Mandela Dollar. The only official Mandela Dollar announcements will come from our channels.

Datavault AI's relaunch of its Information Data Exchange (IDE), International Elements Exchange (IEE), and Sports Illustrated NIL Exchange will provide patented Data Vault quantum-ready infrastructure and a trusted NASDAQ financial framework, along with New York Interactive Advertising Exchange (NYIAX), creating the international standard in international tokenomics.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI TM (NASDAQ:DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.



Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.



Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.



The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at https://www.dvlt.ai.

About Mandela Dlamini & Manaway L.L.C.

Mandela Dlamini & Manaway L.L.C. is a Wyoming, USA-based company committed to advancing Nelson Mandela's legacy through innovative, technology-driven initiatives in education, social impact, and economic empowerment. Inspired by Mandela's autobiography and lifelong dedication to freedom and equality, the company develops forward-looking programs that bridge historical values with modern solutions for global inclusion.

About Unity Reserve Holdings L.L.C.

Unity Reserve Holdings L.L.C. is a venture firm focused on high-impact investments in technology, fintech, and sustainable development. It partners with mission-aligned organizations to scale innovative solutions that drive economic inclusion and positive change.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events and the expected operational, technical and commercial outcomes of the Company's commercial strategy, including the potential launch of products and tools, including MUSD, as a result of our collaboration with Mandela Dlamini & Manaway L.L.C. and Unity Reserve Holdings L.L.C., are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to the ability of Datavault AI to successfully implement its commercial partnerships, collaborations and/or strategies, including with Mandela Dlamini & Manaway L.L.C. and Unity Reserve Holdings L.L.C.; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

Media Contacts:

Alan Wallace

Head of Public Relations

marketing@dvlt.ai

Investor Contact

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ir@dvlt.ai

ebarger@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/correction-mandela-dollar-%22musd%22-announced-to-promote-mandelas-legacy-1152992