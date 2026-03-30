CD PROJEKT RED PARTNERS WITH ZERO LATENCY VR TO BRING THE WORLD OF CYBERPUNK 2077 INTO IMMERSIVE VR

Night City is set to come alive in a new location-based VR experience built for freedom, intensity, and unique shared moments.

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Latency VR, the undisputed leader in immersive entertainment and the mastermind behind the world's largest true location-based free-roam VR network, has announced a new collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED to bring the award-winning universe of Cyberpunk 2077 into its warehouse-scale VR format.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JP3VkWw3XgI

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2945488/Zero_Latency_VR_x_Cyberpunk_2077_Hero_Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489254/5889551/Zero_Latency_VR_logo_2024_primairy_RGB_Logo.jpg

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