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WKN: 534356 | ISIN: PLOPTTC00011 | Ticker-Symbol: 7CD
Frankfurt
30.03.26 | 15:15
54,18 Euro
-0,91 % -0,50
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
CECE Composite Index
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CD PROJEKT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CD PROJEKT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,5854,6623:00
PR Newswire
30.03.2026 23:06 Uhr
117 Leser
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CD PROJEKT RED PARTNERS WITH ZERO LATENCY VR TO BRING THE WORLD OF CYBERPUNK 2077 INTO IMMERSIVE VR

Night City is set to come alive in a new location-based VR experience built for freedom, intensity, and unique shared moments.

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Latency VR, the undisputed leader in immersive entertainment and the mastermind behind the world's largest true location-based free-roam VR network, has announced a new collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED to bring the award-winning universe of Cyberpunk 2077 into its warehouse-scale VR format.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JP3VkWw3XgI
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2945488/Zero_Latency_VR_x_Cyberpunk_2077_Hero_Image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489254/5889551/Zero_Latency_VR_logo_2024_primairy_RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cd-projekt-red-partners-with-zero-latency-vr-to-bring-the-world-of-cyberpunk-2077-into-immersive-vr-302728605.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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