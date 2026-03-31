UPDATE: Lt. General Keith Kellogg Joins Powerus Board of Advisors to Shape the Future of U.S. Autonomous Drone Defense

Powerus Recently Announced a Proposed Merger With Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:AGH), Positioning Powerus to Become Publicly Traded Upon Completion

Former White House National Security Official and Decorated Combat Veteran Joins Powerus to Strengthen U.S. Defense Autonomy Strategy

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Powerus, a U.S.-based autonomous systems company building next-generation drone infrastructure for defense and critical infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Lt. General (Ret.) Keith Kellogg to the Board of Advisors.

General Kellogg brings more than 30 years of military leadership and senior national security experience to Powerus, including having served as White House Senior Advisor and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, where he worked closely on frontline defense coordination.

While serving in that capacity, he gained firsthand insight into the rapid evolution and deployment of drone and autonomous technologies in modern conflict. His experience at the front of one of today's most technologically dynamic battlefields further strengthens Powerus' mission to deliver next-generation drone and autonomous solutions for defense and critical infrastructure.

General Kellogg will bring top-tier strategic guidance to Powerus' Board of Advisors across the company's defense and national security initiatives, including defense policy, operational requirements, and global security dynamics. He'll counsel on U.S. and allied defense priorities and emerging threats, support expansion into allied and partner nation markets, and contribute to thought leadership on the future of warfare and defense innovation.

General Kellogg spent 36 years in the United States Army, retiring as a Three-Star Lieutenant General. His military career included two combat tours in Vietnam, command of the 82nd Airborne Division, and service as Director of Command, Control, Communications and Computers (J6) for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He earned the Silver Star, Bronze Star with "V" Device, Air Medal with "V" Device, Distinguished Service Medal, and multiple additional decorations.

Following his retirement from active duty, General Kellogg held senior executive roles in the defense and technology sectors, including leadership positions at Oracle Corporation, CACI International, and Cubic Defense Applications. During the first Trump administration, he served as Chief of Staff and Executive Secretary of the National Security Council, Acting National Security Advisor in 2017, and National Security Advisor to Vice President Mike Pence. Most recently, he served as Assistant to the President and Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine during President Trump's second term.

"Ukraine taught us how big an advantage drones have been to equalize its defense against what should have been a lopsided victory for the Russians. Small, cheap, mass-produced machines now obliterate state-of-the-art tanks and missile systems worth tens of millions, and intercept waves of kamikaze drones at scale," said Lt. General Keith Kellogg, Board Advisor, Powerus. "Powerus is bringing that equalizing power and the same capabilities to the U.S., with an American supply chain, for America's defense, and I'm honored to be helping this company execute on that mission."

"General Kellogg has spent his career serving this country - on the battlefield and at the highest levels of national security. His experience and judgement are exactly what Powerus needs as we build toward the future of American defense," said Brett Velicovich, Powerus Co-Founder.

About Powerus

Powerus builds and scales unified autonomous systems architecture designed to move, protect, and sustain critical assets in high-risk environments. The company is building next-generation autonomous drone infrastructure and technologies for defense and critical infrastructure, positioning Powerus to support the rapidly expanding global demand for AI-enabled autonomy, defense systems, and modern battlefield capabilities. Production is scaled through U.S.-based manufacturing and strategic partners to support mission requirements. For more information, visit www.power.us.

Merger Agreement

Under the terms of a previously announced agreement, Powerus will merge with and into a newly formed subsidiary of AGH, with Powerus continuing as the surviving entity and AGH adopting the name "Powerus Corporation." The combined company expects to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PUSA." The merger transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and a majority of each company's stockholders.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the effectiveness of a registration statement on Form S-4 covering shares of common stock offered to Powerus stockholders and receipt of required regulatory approvals. The merger is expected to close in summer 2026. There can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will be consummated or as to the timing of any such consummation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed business combination and anticipated benefits thereof, including future financial and operating results, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the transactions, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of either company or of the combined company following the merger, anticipated future results of either company or of the combined company following the merger, the anticipated benefits and strategic and financial rationale of the merger and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "targets," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "goal," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "forecasts," "outlook," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions believed to be reasonable, but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AGH or Powerus to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, (1) the risk of delays in consummating the potential transaction, including as a result of required shareholder and regulatory approvals, including Nasdaq listing requirements which may not be obtained on the expected timeline, or at all, (2) the risk of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (3) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits and projected synergies of the potential transactions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, (4) the limited operational history of Powerus as a combined organization and integration risks of acquired businesses, (5) diversion of management's attention or disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction, including potential distraction of management from current plans and operations of AGH or Powerus and the ability of AGH or Powerus to retain and hire key personnel, (6) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the transaction, (7) the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (8) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings that may be instituted against AGH or Powerus related to the merger agreement or the transaction, (9) the risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction, (10) legislative, regulatory, political, market, economic and other conditions, developments and uncertainties affecting AGH's or Powerus' businesses; (11) the evolving legal, regulatory, tax, and international trade regimes; (12) the nature, cost and outcome of potential litigation and other legal proceedings, including any such proceedings related to the transactions, (13) restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact AGH's or Powerus' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; and (14) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, extreme weather, natural disasters, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as AGH's and Powerus' response to any of the aforementioned factors.

Additional factors which could affect future results of AGH and Powerus can be found in AGH's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Neither Powerus nor AGH undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This document is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the transaction, AGH will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include an information statement and preliminary prospectus of AGH. After the registration statement is declared effective, AGH will mail to its stockholders a definitive information statement. Additionally, AGH expects to file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the merger. Investors and security holders are urged to read the registration statement and joint information statement/prospectus when they become available (and any other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the transaction or incorporated by reference into the joint information statement/prospectus) because such documents will contain important information regarding the proposed transaction and related matters. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC by AGH through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or at AGH's website at https://www.aureusgreenway.com/secfilings.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Press Contact:

Maripat Finigan

SVP, Strategic Comms

pr@Power.us

+1 860-508-3828

SOURCE: Powerus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/update-lt.-general-ret.-keith-kellogg-joins-powerus-board-of-advisors-to-shap-1153613