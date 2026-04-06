SMX Public Limited: SMX Launches Digital Material Passport Platform Enabling Verified Material Identity, Traceability and Real-World Asset Tokenization

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW), a leader in molecular marking and blockchain-backed digital infrastructure, today launched its Digital Material Passport Platform (DMPP), a new system designed to connect any physical materials and products to secure digital records, enabling verified traceability, compliance, authentication, and tokenisation across global supply chains.

The SMX platform creates a direct physical-to-digital identity for materials and goods, linking intrinsic material markers to secure digital records and blockchain-backed traceability infrastructure. The result is a persistent, verifiable digital passport that carries origin, composition, chain-of-custody, lifecycle history, and status from production through trade, reuse, recycling, resale, and re-entry into commerce.

By tying digital intelligence directly to physical materials, SMX is establishing the infrastructure needed to turn materials from assumptions into verifiable, tradable, data-rich assets.

At the center of the platform is SMX's ability to create secure digital twins for real-world materials and products. Unlike systems that rely on declarative data alone, the SMX platform anchors digital records to the material itself, allowing authenticated physical goods to be tracked, verified, certified, and managed across every handoff in the supply chain. This enables provenance verification from source to end market, instant authentication at any point in the chain, and audit-ready compliance infrastructure for regulators, brands, traders, and industrial operators.

The platform also supports automated certification of material attributes, composition, and recycled content, along with verified recycling and sorting data tied to specific material streams. This gives market participants the ability to validate not only what a material is, but where it came from, how it has moved, and how it can be reused or revalued over time.

SMX's Digital Material Passport Platform is designed to support a wide range of commercial and operational applications, including:

Physical-to-digital identity for materials and products

Secure digital records tied directly to physical materials

Blockchain-backed traceability across the full supply chain

Digital twins for real-world materials and goods

Digital passports carrying verified origin, history, and status

Provenance verification from source to end market

Chain-of-custody verification across every handoff

Lifecycle tracking from production through reuse, recycling, resale, and recovery

Instant authentication and verification at any point in the chain

Audit-ready compliance and reporting infrastructure

Automated certification of composition, attributes, and recycled content

Verified recycling and sorting data linked to specific material streams

Secondary-market authentication for resale, recovery, and re-entry into commerce

Circularity tracking that preserves proof, identity, and value across multiple lives

Real-time material intelligence for supply chains, regulators, brands, traders, and investors

Beyond traceability and compliance, the SMX platform is also built to support the tokenization of authenticated physical materials. By converting verified materials into blockchain-ready digital assets, the system opens the door to tokenized market infrastructure for trading materials with provable identity, origin, and integrity. This includes tokenized representations of circular material flows, such as Plastic Cycle Tokens, and other structures designed to support verified trading, resale, recovery, and material re-entry across secondary and circular markets.

This launch comes at a critical moment across global materials markets. In plastics, as virgin and recycled pricing increasingly converges, the ability to verify composition and recycled content is becoming essential for pricing, compliance, and trade. In precious metals and rare earths, demand for verified origin, tariff classification, and geopolitical supply chain security continues to rise. Across global trade more broadly, mounting regulatory scrutiny is increasing the need for provable origin, composition, and chain-of-custody to reduce misclassification, delays, penalties, and fraud.

By enabling verified material identity and linking it to secure digital infrastructure, SMX introduces a new layer of material intelligence into global markets. Materials can now be tracked not only as physical goods, but as verified assets whose identity, history, compliance status, and market value can travel with them.

Built on a modular, API-driven architecture, the SMX Digital Material Passport Platform integrates with enterprise systems, industrial environments, and trading infrastructure. Its capabilities include interactive dashboards with real-time operational visibility, blockchain-based transaction histories with exportable traceability records, integrated document management tied directly to physical materials, and lifecycle mapping across raw material inputs, finished products, and multi-loop reuse pathways.

Together, these capabilities create a single verifiable system of record for materials, supporting operational, regulatory, and financial use cases in one infrastructure layer.

During April 2026, SMX is providing exclusive platform access to existing customers, enabling them to onboard materials, test workflows, and validate use cases across their operations. Beginning May 4, 2026, SMX will open bookings for new clients across plastics, metals, and advanced materials markets.

The launch of the SMX Digital Material Passport Platform marks an important step in SMX's expansion as a digital infrastructure company for the global materials economy. As markets move toward more rigorous verification, stronger compliance demands, and the tokenization of real-world assets, SMX's platform is designed to provide the missing link: a secure, scalable connection between physical materials and trusted digital records.

By combining persistent material-level identity with blockchain-backed digital infrastructure, SMX is building the framework for how materials can be authenticated, traced, certified, tokenized, and traded in the years ahead.

Press Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/smx-launches-digital-material-passport-platform-dmpp-enabling-verifie-1155009