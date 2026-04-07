Hunting PLC (LSE: HTG), the precision engineering group, today announces that it has been awarded orders totalling $63.5 million for its titanium stress joint ("TSJ") product line, for a new offshore development in Guyana.

The award will be completed by the Group's Subsea Spring business unit and will be delivered through to May 2028, with revenue being recognised from H2 2026.

This new TSJ order is in addition to $4.4 million of orders secured by the Group's Stafford and Flexible Engineered Solutions business units for this new offshore development since December 2025, with further incremental orders likely to be received throughout the rest of 2026.

These orders demonstrate the success of Hunting's TSJ solution, which is used on Floating Production, Storage and Offloading ("FPSO") vessels. They also underline Hunting's strategic ambition to deliver a range of solutions for FPSO vessels used in offshore developments to capture a larger portion of projected spending on major subsea projects. By leveraging our enlarged product offering, we can better support integrated oil and gas groups and service companies throughout the whole life cycle of a well.

Commenting on these orders, Jim Johnson, Chief Executive, said:

"Our TSJ product line, which is a critical component for offshore developments, continues to be adopted on key offshore projects utilising FPSOs, given the maintenance benefits and reliability offered.

"We would like to thank our partner in Guyana for its continued confidence in our product offering and look forward to working together in the future with our range of products and solutions.

"This order also contributes to our guided subsea product group revenue and EBITDA through to 2028, as published at our subsea investor event held in January 2026."

About Hunting PLC

Hunting is a global, precision engineering group that provides precision-manufactured equipment and premium services, which add value for our customers. Established in 1874, it is a listed public company, quoted on the London Stock Exchange in the Equity Shares in Commercial Companies ("ESCC") category. The Company maintains a corporate office in Houston and is headquartered in London. As well as the United Kingdom, the Company has operations in China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

The Group reports in US dollars across five operating segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA"); and Asia Pacific.

The Group also reports revenue and EBITDA financial metrics based on five product groups: OCTG; Perforating Systems; Subsea; Advanced Manufacturing; and Other Manufacturing.

Hunting PLC's Legal Entity Identifier is 2138008S5FL78ITZRN66.

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Contacts:

Hunting PLC

Jim Johnson, Chief Executive

Bruce Ferguson, Finance Director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7321 0123



Sodali Co

James White

Tilly Abraham

Tel: +44 (0) 78 5543 2699



lon.IR@hunting-intl.com