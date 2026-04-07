The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07
The Diverse Income Trust plc
2nd April 2026
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 1st April 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
1st April 2026 120.33 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 119.02 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
2nd April 2026
* *NB Correction to price for the Current period revenue to 1st April**