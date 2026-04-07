EVAARO LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL KEG POOLING BUSINESS THROUGH ACQUISITION OF KEG LOGISTICS & NORTH KEG IN COMBINATION WITH EKEG

LONDON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evaaro, a portfolio company of MML Keystone, today announced the acquisition of Keg Logistics (USA) and North Keg (Canada) from its existing shareholders, including Seaport Capital. The combination with Evaaro's existing keg pooling business, ekeg (UK & Ireland), creates a unified, multi-jurisdictional keg management & pooling platform operating across the UK & Ireland, the USA, Canada and the EU. The transaction is supported by a senior secured credit facility arranged by Invesco Direct Lending, the private credit platform of Invesco, a leading global investment management firm.

Strategic Rationale

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