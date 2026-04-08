Semidynamics Secures a Strategic Investment to Advance Memory-Centric AI Inference Chips

Strategic investment facilitates collaboration on next-generation AI infrastructure optimized for memory-intensive workloads

BARCELONA, Spain, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semidynamics, an advanced computing company developing memory-centric AI infrastructure for large-scale inference, today announced a strategic investment from SK hynix, one of the world's leading memory manufacturers. The investment reflects a shared conviction that memory architecture, not compute alone, will define the economics of next-generation AI inference, where cost per token is the metric that matters.

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