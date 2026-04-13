Press Release: WISeSat and Swiss Space Command of -2

Press Release: WISeSat and Swiss Space Command of the Swiss Armed Forces Complete Pilot Phase and Prepare Next-Generation WISeSat 6U Mission Planned for November 2026

WISeSat and Swiss Space Command of the Swiss Armed Forces Complete Pilot Phase and Prepare Next-Generation WISeSat 6U Mission Planned for November 2026

Pilot phase validates key technical and operational foundations for a sovereign, secure Swiss space communication architecture.

Next-generation 6U platform intends to form the first building blocks, fully funded, of WISeSat's Quantum Space Orbital Cloud (QSOC) roadmap.

Geneva and Bern, Switzerland -- April 13, 2026 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, through its space technology subsidiary WISeSat.Space ("WISeSat"), and semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology subsidiary SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ") (NASDAQ: LAES), today announced the completion of a pilot phase in their strategic partnership with the Space Command of the Swiss Armed Forces.

The collaboration, initiated in 2022 and further strengthened in 2024, has focused on evaluating technical and operational building blocks relevant to a future Swiss sovereign and quantum-resilient space communications infrastructure.

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During this pilot phase, WISeSat, SEALSQ and their partners conducted satellite missions, payload integration work and secure communications testing designed to assess architecture options, operational concepts and future government and defense use cases. The program has provided technical validation and practical lessons for the next stage of development.

WIseSat 6U -- The Next Phase towards QSOC

Building on these results, WISeSat and the Swiss Space Command continue their partnership. WISeSat is now preparing a next-generation 6U mission, planned to launch in Q4 2026. The new platform is intended to offer greater payload flexibility, longer mission endurance and broader application potential for secure communications and other sovereign space infrastructure uses.

The first 15 next-generation 6U satellites planned by 2027 are intended to form the initial elements of WISeSat's Quantum Space Orbital Cloud ("QSOC"). WISeSat is expected to own and operate these satellites and the associated space and ground segment in cooperation with the Swiss Space Command as part of its program architecture, while SEALSQ is expected to contribute its quantum and cybersecurity technology stack across selected constellation resources and capabilities.

A Platform for the Swiss New Space Ecosystem

The new 6U generation is also intended to serve as a modular in-orbit platform that will allow Swiss space companies to test and validate selected products, subsystems and applications in a real mission environment, and therefore contribute to the Swiss innovation ecosystem.

WISeSat's objective is to provide a practical framework through which emerging Swiss New Space players may gain access to flight heritage, accelerate development cycles and demonstrate technologies relevant to sovereign and secure space infrastructure.

QSOC Roadmap to 2033

The 6U mission and the first 15 satellites planned by 2027 are intended to constitute the first building blocks of WISeSat's QSOC roadmap, with full operational capability currently envisioned for 2033.

As the programme develops, future platform generations could support a broader set of payloads and services, depending on technical validation, mission priorities, financing and customer demand. These may include secure communications payloads, advanced post-quantum cryptographic functions, sovereign identity and trust infrastructure, direct-to-device connectivity, optical communications, selected sensing capabilities, onboard processing, secure data storage and other digital infrastructure services.

This roadmap reflects WISeSat's ambition to help establish a Swiss-led, secure and scalable orbital infrastructure serving both sovereign and commercial applications.

Col GS Ludovic Monnerat, Commander, Space Command, Swiss Armed Forces / Air Force, noted, "The completion of this pilot phase has helped clarify technical possibilities and operational considerations for the next stage of development, including, for our command, regarding highly secure space-based communications. The planned 6U mission represents an important next step in assessing how sovereign and secure space capabilities could evolve for Switzerland, while giving unique opportunities for our ecosystem to test and mature new technologies."

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO, WISeKey, added, "Completing the pilot phase with these satellites in orbit is a milestone that few partnerships at this level of technical complexity achieve in two years. It reflects the depth of trust, shared vision, and engineering excellence of both teams. With the WISeSat 6U launch on the horizon, we are entering a new chapter in Switzerland's quantum-secure space program."

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global D2D connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat's IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Press and Investor Contacts

WISeKey International Holding WISeKey Investor Relations (US) Ltd The Equity Group Inc. Company Contact: Carlos Moreira Lena Cati Chairman & CEO Tel: +1 212 836-9611 Tel: +41 22 594 3000 lcati@theequitygroup.com info@wisekey.com -------------------------------- -------------------------------

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