DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Expands Prediction Markets Strategy with "When Shift Happens" Partnership and Predict Alpha Report Launch

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Expands Prediction Markets Strategy with "When Shift Happens" Partnership and Predict Alpha Report Launch 13-Apr-2026 / 12:56 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Expands Prediction Markets Strategy with "When Shift Happens" Partnership and Predict Alpha Report Launch Gibraltar, 13 April 2026 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset growth and venture builder, is pleased to announce the extension of its sponsorship and partnership with the producer of the When Shift Happens podcast, led by Kevin Follonier. Coinsilium has collaborated with the When Shift Happens platform since August 2023, and the partnership has now been extended through to 1 January 2027. Over this period, When Shift Happens has established itself as a leading digital media platform within the digital asset sector, providing access to a global audience and facilitating high-quality industry dialogue. Coinsilium's continued partnership reflects the strategic value of this platform in supporting the Company's visibility and engagement across key areas of focus. The renewed collaboration will place particular emphasis on coverage of prediction markets and the evolving agentic AI economy, consistent with the Company's Strategic Update released on 2 March 2026, in which Coinsilium identified prediction markets and event-driven finance as a core focus for 2026. Through this partnership, the Company aims to deepen its exposure to these emerging sectors and contribute to the broader discourse around their development as part of next-generation digital market infrastructure. Expansion into Prediction Markets and Agentic AI Coverage As part of the renewed collaboration, Coinsilium will sponsor a new bi-monthly intelligence publication, the "Predict Alpha Report", focused on developments in prediction markets, event-driven finance (EDF), and the emerging agentic AI economy. The Predict Alpha Report will provide curated insights, market developments, and thematic analysis aligned with Coinsilium's recently announced strategic focus on prediction markets and related infrastructure, including data and intelligence layers supporting both human and machine-driven market participation. The latest edition of the Predict Alpha Report is available here: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/ kevinfollonier_a-wave-of-newly-created-accounts-on-polymarket-ugcPost-7449388448932659200-xxWW/ and will also be accessible via X: https://x.com/KevinWSHPod/status/2043645608091644271 Audience Reach and Platform Metrics According to information provided by the When Shift Happens platform, the podcast and associated content channels currently achieve: -- Approximately 1 million views per month across primary long-form content -- Approximately 4 million views across short-form clips and distributed content -- Individual episodes achieving significant reach, including one episode exceeding 600,000 views across platforms The platform has featured prominent industry participants including Brian Armstrong (Coinbase), Paolo Ardoino (Tether), Anatoly Yakovenko (Solana), Chris Larsen (Ripple), Alexis Sirkia (Yellow Network), Arthur Hayes (Maelstrom), Hunter Horsley (Bitwise), Jeff Yan (Hyperliquid), Gavin Wood (Polkadot), Mike Novogratz (Galaxy Digital), Dan Tapiero (50T Funds), and others. The above metrics and audience data have been provided by the When Shift Happens platform and are reproduced by the Company for informational purposes. Comment from Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium "We are delighted to extend our partnership with Kevin and the When Shift Happens platform, which has consistently demonstrated strong reach and credibility across the digital asset ecosystem. As we sharpen our focus on prediction markets, event-driven finance and the agentic AI economy, the launch of the Predict Alpha Report provides a timely and relevant channel to engage with these themes. We believe this sector is gaining momentum as a foundational layer of next-generation financial infrastructure, and this collaboration supports our broader strategy of building exposure and insight at an early stage of its development." Comment from Kevin Follonier, Founder of When Shift Happens "We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Eddy and the Coinsilium team, who have been early supporters of When Shift Happens. From our perspective, Coinsilium has consistently been active at an early stage in identifying emerging trends and engaging with new areas of innovation across the digital asset space. That approach is something we have observed over time and is reflected in the topics and sectors they are now focusing on. We are particularly excited to expand this collaboration as prediction markets and the agentic AI economy begin to develop into a more defined and fast-evolving segment. The launch of the Predict Alpha Report provides a strong platform to explore these themes, and we look forward to continuing to build on the partnership." The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. +350 2000 8223 Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7881 306 903 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com investors@coinsilium.com AlbR Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic ventures across the digital asset space, including advisory and equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview can be found on the portfolio section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

Important Notice

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or "the Company") holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza"), which is responsible for managing the Company's Bitcoin treasury.

The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regards digital assets such as Bitcoin as high-risk and speculative, with potential for extreme price volatility. An investment in Coinsilium Group Limited is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. Coinsilium holds a range of assets, including equity interests in companies operating within and beyond the blockchain sector, and actively supports a diversified group of digital asset ventures through its accelerator and venture-building activities. This structure provides broader exposure to innovation across the sector beyond Bitcoin, reflecting the Company's dual focus on ecosystem development and treasury management. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin forms part of its wider resource deployment strategy.

Coinsilium is not authorised or regulated by the FCA. While the Board of Directors considers Bitcoin to be an appropriate long-term reserve asset, prospective and existing investors should be aware of the associated risks. There is no certainty that the Company will be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings at expected valuations, and the financial performance of the Company may be affected by movements in the price of Bitcoin. As a result of the Company's exposure to Bitcoin, the market value of Coinsilium shares may also experience significant fluctuations, and the value of investments can go down as well as up.

The decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin, facilitated through the Company's dedicated treasury management structure, Forza, reflects a strategic view of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. This approach is underpinned by over a decade of experience operating in the digital asset sector. The Company is aware of the particular risks Bitcoin presents to its financial position, which include but are not limited to the risks mentioned below.

Nothing herein amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or to investment, taxation or legal advice. For further detail, please refer to the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

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April 13, 2026 07:56 ET (11:56 GMT)