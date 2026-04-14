BlackRock Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 13 April 2026 were:

203.27p Capital only

203.34p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. On 13th May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14th May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 13 April 2026 were:

598.76p Capital only

603.85p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 13 April 2026 were:

1,017.23p Capital only (undiluted)

1,025.76p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

3. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 13 April 2026 were:

656.17p Capital only

658.17p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 13 April 2026 were:

244.76p Capital only

245.11p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 13 April 2026 were:

683.70c per share (US cents) - Capital only

685.40c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

507.92p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

509.18p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 13 April 2026 were:

252.19p Capital only (undiluted)

256.19p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 13 April 2026 were:

1,350.24p Capital only and including debt at par value

1,445.61p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1,369.35p Including current year income and debt at par value XD

1,464.72p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 13 April 2026 were:

249.29c Capital only USD (cents)

185.19p Capital only Sterling (pence)

252.84c Including current year income USD (cents)

187.84p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.