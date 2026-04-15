DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 15-Apr-2026 / 09:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Michael Stanley a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Chief Executive Officer / PDMR a) Position/status Initial notification Initial Notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each Description of the financial instrument, type of a) ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 instrument Identification code Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of 709,428 shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is Nature of the payable immediately b) transaction Price(s) Volume(s) EUR2.138 216,750 c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Aggregated

information

216,750

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

EUR463,411.5

7 April 2026

Date of the

e) transaction

Euronext Dublin

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Tara Grimley a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Company Secretary / PDMR a) Position/status Initial notification Initial Notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each Description of the financial instrument, type of a) ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 instrument Identification code Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of 137,711 shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is Nature of the payable immediately b) transaction Price(s) Volume(s) EUR2.138 42,075

Aggregated

information

42,075

d) - Aggregated volume

EUR89,956.35

- Price

7 April 2026

Date of the

e) transaction

Euronext Dublin

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Michael Stanley a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Chief Executive Officer / PDMR a) Position/status Initial notification Initial Notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each Description of the financial instrument, type of a) ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 instrument Identification code Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of 3,068,818 shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Stretch CEO Long Term Incentive Plan Nature of the which is payable immediately b) transaction Price(s) Volume(s) EUR2.18869 937,610 c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Aggregated

information

937,610

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

EUR2,052,137.63

9 April 2026

Date of the

e) transaction

Euronext Dublin

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: DSH TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 424037 EQS News ID: 2308820 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 15, 2026 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)