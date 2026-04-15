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WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
München
15.04.26 | 08:03
2,285 Euro
-0,44 % -0,010
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2452,32011:30
Dow Jones News
15.04.2026 10:39 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
15-Apr-2026 / 09:08 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
       
 
                    Michael Stanley 
 
                      
a)      Name 

       Reason for the notification 
2 
       
 
                    Chief Executive Officer / PDMR 
 
                      
a)      Position/status 

                    Initial notification 
 
                      
       Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 

3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                    Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
                  
 
                    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
                  
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                    Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       Description of the 
       financial  instrument, 
                    
       type  of 
a)                 ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
     instrument 
                    
       Identification code 
                    
 
                    Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of 709,428 
                    shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is 
       Nature of the      payable immediately 
b)      transaction   

                    Price(s)     Volume(s) 
 
                    EUR2.138      216,750 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)

Aggregated

information

216,750

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

EUR463,411.5

7 April 2026

Date of the

e) transaction

Euronext Dublin

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
       
 
                    Tara Grimley 
 
                      
a)      Name 

       Reason for the notification 
2 
       
 
                    Company Secretary / PDMR 
 
a)      Position/status       

                    Initial notification 
 
                      
       Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 

3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                    Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
                  
 
                    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
                  
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                    Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       Description of the 
       financial  instrument, 
                    
       type  of 
a)                 ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
     instrument 
                    
       Identification code 
                    
 
                    Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of 137,711 
                    shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is 
       Nature of the      payable immediately 
b)      transaction   

                    Price(s)     Volume(s) 
 
                    EUR2.138      42,075

Aggregated

information

42,075

d) - Aggregated volume

EUR89,956.35

- Price

7 April 2026

Date of the

e) transaction

Euronext Dublin

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
       
 
                   Michael Stanley 
 
                     
a)      Name 

       Reason for the notification 
2 
       
 
                   Chief Executive Officer / PDMR 
 
                     
a)      Position/status 

                   Initial notification 
 
                     
       Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 

3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                   Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
                 
 
                   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
                 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                   Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       Description of the 
       financial  instrument, 
                   
       type  of 
a)                ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
     instrument 
                   
       Identification code 
                   
 
                   Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of 3,068,818 
                   shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Stretch CEO Long Term Incentive Plan 
       Nature of the      which is payable immediately 
b)      transaction   

                   Price(s)     Volume(s) 
 
                   EUR2.18869     937,610 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)

Aggregated

information

937,610

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

EUR2,052,137.63

9 April 2026

Date of the

e) transaction

Euronext Dublin

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 424037 
EQS News ID:  2308820 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2308820&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2026 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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