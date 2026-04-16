Julius Meinl Living Publishes its Consolidated 2025 Accounts -2

DJ Julius Meinl Living Publishes its Consolidated 2025 Accounts

JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl / Key word(s): Annual Results Julius Meinl Living Publishes its Consolidated 2025 Accounts 16-Apr-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Julius Meinl Living Publishes its Consolidated 2025 Accounts Julius Meinl Living PLC, through its group companies, acquires prime real estate assets in major European political and economic capital cities for development into top rated hotel properties that comprise mainly apartments and that the group then operates itself ("Julius Meinl Living"). The group's flagship properties use the name "The Julius" - drawing on the Julius Meinl family's 163-year expertise and excellence in consumer goods, retail and real estate. Julius Meinl Living aims for "The Julius" to become a genuine pan-European brand with flagship properties in central and dominant locations in the political and commercial capitals of western and central Europe. Financial Performance in 2025 In 2025, Julius Meinl Living was able to build on the strong foundations that have driven the company's continuing growth. In financial terms, the group achieved: . Revenue from operations of EUR14.3m (2024: EUR13.6m) . Operating EBITDA of EUR3.6m (2024: EUR3.0m) . Profit before tax of EUR4.6m (2024: EUR9.8m) . Profit for the year of EUR2.9m (2024: EUR4.9m) . An increase in shareholders' equity to EUR72.3m at 31^December 2025 (2024: EUR59.9m) . An increase in total assets to EUR194.3m at 31 December 2025 (2024: EUR169.3m) Across its properties, Julius Meinl Living recorded in 2025 a net fair value gain totalling EUR12.4m. The audited 2025 financial statements are now available for download from www.juliusmeinlliving.com. Operating Properties: The Julius Prague The major contributor to the strong performance of Julius Meinl Living was the group's flagship 168 apartment property, "The Julius Prague". Since its opening in the spring of 2022, The Julius Prague has performed outstandingly. In its first full year of operation in 2023, total revenues reached EUR10.3m and hotel EBITDA was EUR5.1m, representing a hotel EBITDA margin of 50%. In 2024, total revenues climbed to EUR12.2m (+18%) and hotel EBITDA was EUR6.4m (+25%), representing a hotel EBITDA margin of 52%. In 2025, further gains were achieved as total revenues climbed to EUR12.7m (+4%) and hotel EBITDA was EUR6.8m (+6%), representing a hotel EBITDA margin of 53.5%. This strong performance has been achieved with a very lean headcount as The Julius Prague employed on average only 39 full time equivalent team members through the year (plus outsourced housekeeping). The market value for the property as at year-end 2025 amounted to EUR121.2m as compared to EUR113.3m as at year-end 2024. The support and feedback from our guests who stayed at the property has been exceptional and turned out to be a key factor for the success of The Julius Prague. The property has received over the last three years 5,385 reviews on Booking.com, with an average score of 9.6. In addition, The Julius Prague was proud in October 2025 to be awarded a prestigious "Michelin Key", recognising its service, authenticity, design, and overall guest experience. There are only ten other hotels in the whole of the Czech Republic that have been awarded one or more Michelin Keys Operating Properties: The Escala Hotel & Suites Total revenues for 2025 were EUR1.6m (2024: EUR1.3m) and hotel EBITDA was EUR0.4m (2024: EUR0.3m), representing a hotel EBITDA margin of 25.7%. The improvement in revenue and profitability followed a limited, yet comprehensive refurbishment that was completed during the course of 2025. The market value for the property as of year-end 2025 amounted to EUR9.5m (2024: EUR10.1m). Development Properties: The Julius Bucharest In March 2024, the Group acquired Ambasador SA and through this company now owns the historic 12,600m^2 Hotel Ambasador in Bucharest, Romania. This property will be redeveloped into The Julius Bucharest. The Hotel Ambasador has a long operating history going back to the interwar period and continuing as a flagship hospitality venue throughout the communist days. It is Julius Meinl Living's intention to bring the Hotel Ambasador back to its original splendour and revive the building's art deco heritage. The Julius Bucharest will open in early 2028 with 160 rooms and apartments. The property will include a lobby bar on the ground floor and an 11th floor restaurant capable of seating over 100 guests with breathtaking views over the city. The restaurant will be a destination by itself, for international guest and locals alike. The property will also include meeting rooms and a gym, as well as a boutique selling a selected range of House of Julius Meinl-branded gourmet foods, drinks and personal care products. Since acquisition, Julius Meinl Living has made solid progress in all of the workstreams that are required to be completed before the actual reconstruction of the property can begin. In January 2026 the building permit enabling the reconstruction was received from Bucharest City Hall. With the benefit of this, in April 2026, Julius Meinl Living signed a general contractor agreement with a leading regional contractor. Construction is expected to start very shortly. In December 2024, Julius Meinl Living concluded with a major regional bank an agreement to finance The Julius Bucharest through reconstruction and thereafter for a period of five years. It is intended that The Julius Bucharest will be certified to LEED Gold standard (or higher). The gross development value of The Julius Bucharest is EUR66.3m and the fair value of The Julius Bucharest is assessed in the group's accounts as being EUR28.1m (2024: EUR26.6m). Development Properties: The Julius Budapest In October 2025, the Group acquired a property on Hegedu utca in Budapest. By virtue of its ownership and operation of the Escala Hotel & Suites in Budapest, Julius Meinl Living knows that Budapest is a highly attractive market: In 2024, there were 17.5m travellers through the city's airport. This represented growth of 19.0% as compared to 2023 and compares to 16.4million in Prague. Likewise, in 2024, demand for accommodation grew by 19.5% as compared to 2023, to a total of 9.8m nights. Within central and Eastern Europe, Budapest boasts the highest share of luxury rooms, reflecting the profile of the visitors to the city. Hegedu utca is in a prestigious district of central Budapest. It is close to the luxury boutiques of the Andrassy ut through-fare and to the State Opera House. Like The Julius Prague, it is approximately a mile from the city's famous riverfront. The property that has been acquired by Julius Meinl Living comprises a plot of 1,991m^2. Around 74% of the plot has been cleared and is ready for development. The remaining 26% comprises an existing building that covers an area of 512m ^2 and that fronts the street. Julius Meinl Living will retain and redevelop the existing building and will construct new buildings on the other three sides of the plot. Once construction is complete, Julius Meinl Living expects the property to have a gross area of 9,910m^2 with 118 rooms and apartments that have an average size of 34m^2. Given the location and project characteristics of The Julius Budapest, the property, once complete, will have many similarities to The Julius Prague. The property that has been acquired benefits from a valid permit for the construction of a hotel with more smaller rooms than The Julius Prague has. Julius Meinl Living will apply for this permit to be modified and is hopeful that it will be possible to begin works within a year from now. The works are expected to last a little over two years and to enable opening in early 2029. Julius Meinl Living is in the process of agreeing with a major European bank an agreement to finance The Julius Budapest through reconstruction and thereafter for a period of four years. It is intended that The Julius Budapest will be certified to LEED Gold standard (or higher). The gross development value of The Julius Budapest is EUR66.4m and the fair value of The Julius Budapest is assessed in the group's accounts as being EUR14.2m (2024: nil). Development Properties: The Julius Berlin In December 2025, Julius Meinl Living entered into a structured transaction to acquire a property on Marburger Strasse in Berlin. The property is a newly-built but only partially completed luxury extended stay hotel. Once completed according to the plans and standards of Julius Meinl Living, The Julius Berlin will have 98 rooms and apartments. The Julius Berlin will be Julius Meinl Living's first property in Western Europe. The choice of Berlin for this milestone follows extensive research. Despite strong growth over recent years in most major Western European economic and political capital city hospitality markets, Berlin has lagged in its recovery from covid. Whereas in 2019, 14.0m travellers arrived in Berlin and there were 34.1m overnight stays in the city, 2024 remained lower with 12.7m visitors and 30.6m overnight stays. 2024 did, however represent an improvement on 2023 when there were 12.1m visitors (= 5.2% growth in 2024) and 29.6m overnight stays (= 3.4% growth in 2024). Julius Meinl Living strongly believes that as one of the great capital cities of Europe, Berlin now offers an opportunity for strong continuing growth in visitor numbers and in revenues. In addition, taking into account the existing 4 and 5* offerings in the city, there is a significant competitive opportunity for The Julius Berlin, when it opens. Marburger Strasse is in Charlottenburg, in west-central Berlin. It is two blocks from the famous KaDeWe department store and close to most of the city's main historical tourist attractions, as well as business and governmental areas. The property that Julius Meinl Living is acquiring is a new-build and was commenced in 2018. The original intention was to create a luxury hotel with:

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DJ Julius Meinl Living Publishes its Consolidated 2025 Accounts -2-

. 9,500m^2 spread over a ground floor, 6 upper floors and a roof with public terraces, as well as an underground basement. . 95 rooms and 15 parking spaces in the basement. . Restaurant, meeting rooms, a wellness area with fitness and a cinema. All guest rooms were to be equipped with kitchens. Work came to an end in 2024 before the project was completed. Almost all the construction that has taken place (the structure and façade works are completed, as well as some mechanical, engineering and plumbing work) will be retained by Julius Meinl Living, whose plans for the property are similar to the original plans. As set out in the purchase agreement for the property, the acquisition is progressing with the following steps: . An agreement was signed in December 2025, following which economic ownership of the property was transferred to Julius Meinl Living. . As soon as possible, Julius Meinl Living will file for a new building permit which will enable the company to complete the property according to its plans and standards. . Following receipt of the building permit, Julius Meinl Living will pay the purchase price for the property and thereby become the full legal owner. Julius Meinl Living intends to re-commence and complete construction as soon as possible after it becomes the full legal owner of the property. Whilst reflecting its own vision and standards, Julius Meinl Living's plans for the property have 98 rooms and are similar to the original plans and involve mainly reorganisation of some floor layouts, fit-out and technical upgrades. These plans are well advanced and will enable The Julius Berlin to open its doors on an accelerated timescale, in mid-2028. Funding for the acquisition of the property and for its redevelopment will come from the Julius Meinl Living group and from senior secured debt. Julius Meinl Living is in discussions for the senior secured debt. As with all other "The Julius" properties, it is intended that The Julius Berlin will be certified to the highest environmental standard, in this case DNGB Platinum. The gross development value of The Julius Berlin is EUR82.1m, however the property is not reflected in the group's 2025 accounts. Financing In advance of the redemption in September 2024 of the original EUR30.0m series of bonds issued by JML Finance (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. in 2019, the company successfully issued in July 2024 EUR25.0m of a new series of bonds (ISIN: XS2834253127). These will mature in July 2029. In June 2025, a further EUR7.5m of these bonds were issued, making a total of EUR32.5m. At the end of 2024, the "Julius Fund" was launched as a qualified investor fund in the Czech Republic. Building on the recognition of the success of The Julius Prague, the Julius Fund is independently managed and available to qualified investors only. It is distributed via independent financial advisers as well as major banks in the Czech Republic. The Julius Fund invests in new non-voting shares issued by Julius Meinl Living PLC and (up to a maximum of 50% of the fund's assets) in bonds issued by JML Finance (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. As at 31^st December 2025, the Julius Fund had invested a total of EUR7.8m in non-voting, redeemable C-Shares of Julius Meinl Living PLC, with an accelerating trend. As at the date of this annual report, the total amount contributed to the Julius Fund by investors is EUR14.1m. This enables the Julius Fund to make further investments in Julius Meinl Living through 2026. In light of the group's historic financial position and the above-mentioned sources of capital, the group is strongly capitalised and has no significant debt repayments until 2029. By this time, all of the group's development properties should have opened - and in the case of Bucharest and Berlin, should have been trading for around a year. Trading Update Julius Meinl Living continues to monitor bookings, in particular, at The Julius Prague for any effects of events in the Middle East. So far, the picture is that strong trading through to March appears, based on advance bookings, likely to continue through the rest of the year. Strategy Looking forward, the group intends to continue to expand its portfolio of "The Julius" properties, with the political and economic capital cities of western Europe increasingly the focus of development activities. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl 6 Rue Dicks L-1417 Luxembourg Luxembourg E-mail: office@juliusmeinlliving.com Internet: www.juliusmeinlliving.com ISIN: XS2834253127 EQS News ID: 2309106 End of Announcement - EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2309106 16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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