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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 19:24 Uhr
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The Great American Food Chain, Inc.: Great American Food Chain (OTC: GAMN) Completes Merger with GreenMatter Biotech, Names Joe H. Wicker Jr. CEO

DALLAS, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Food Chain, Inc. completes merger with GreenMatter Biotech Inc, an established materials science and biotechnology company commercializing plant-based, biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastics. A strategic milestone for the company, the merger brings existing R&D, distribution and retail partnerships in the regenerative materials space.

"GreenMatter goes into this next chapter with real momentum", said Joe H. Wicker Jr., CEO of GreenMatter Biotech Inc. "We closed 2025 with $2.5 million in revenue and the market is moving in our direction. The demand for biodegradable materials is not a future conversation. It's happening now, and we've built the product platform and the partnerships to meet it at scale. Our goal is to become a leader in the plant-based biodegradable industry. The public markets give us the visibility and the capital access to accelerate what we've already put in motion."

Edward Sigmond, who served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Great American Food Chain since its founding, steps down upon the close of the transaction. His stewardship of the company laid the groundwork for this transition.

Concurrent with the close of the transaction, Joe H. Wicker Jr. has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, leading GreenMatter Biotech's next phase of growth across product development, distribution and strategic partnership.

Under Wicker's leadership, GreenMatter Biotech moves into the public markets following a profitable first year and $2.5 million in revenue in 2025. With an active pipeline, expanding distributor relationships, and growing demand for biodegradable materials, the combined company is well positioned for continued growth into the second half of 2026 and beyond.

About GreenMatter Biotech Inc.: GreenMatter Biotech was built for a world that has moved beyond single-use plastic. The company develops plant-based materials and products designed to meet real-world expectations, delivering durability during use and biodegradability in soil after disposal. GreenMatter's approach is grounded in a simple principle: performance and environmental responsibility can - and should - coexist.

For additional GAMN stock news and company updates, investors, distributors, and retail partners are encouraged to visit the company website at https://Greenmatterbiotech.com or OTC Markets: otcmarkets.com/stock/GAMN/profile

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including projections regarding anticipated 2026 revenue. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. GreenMatter Biotech Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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