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PR Newswire
16.04.2026 23:36 Uhr
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Coventry Ranks #1 in 2025 Life Settlement League Table Report

Coventry leads the secondary market in policy count, face value, and total amount paid to policyowners, reinforcing its position as the industry's most active and consistent buyer.

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coventry, the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance and a pioneer of the life insurance-backed asset class, today announced that it remains the leading life settlement provider in the secondary market in terms of total policies purchased, total face value, and total amount paid to policyowners among reported providers. These results are reflected in Coventry's newly released 2025 Life Settlement League Table Report, which compiles market data derived from public records filings and provider disclosures. The Coventry companies have held the top spot for thirteen consecutive years.

Coventry, together with its affiliate Life Equity, purchased more than 1,400 life insurance policies from policyowners in the secondary market alone in 2025, representing approximately $1.6 billion in face value, making it the largest purchaser of life insurance policies in the secondary market. Further, the Coventry companies paid policyowners more than $240 million for their policies in 2025.

"Coventry continues to set the pace for the secondary market for life insurance through scale, certainty of execution, and disciplined capital deployment," said Reid Buerger, CEO of Coventry. "That leadership is driven by the strength of Coventry's people, the rigor of its processes, consultative engagement with advisors, and the continued investment in technology that supports consistent execution and better outcomes for policyowners and advisors."

This approach is supported by Coventry's vertically integrated model and proprietary data, enabling more precise evaluation, broader purchase criteria, and customized outcomes for policyowners.

Individuals interested in viewing the 2025 Life Settlement League Table Report may visit https://www.coventry.com/2025-League-Table.

About Coventry
Coventry is the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance and a pioneer of the life insurance-backed asset class, operating an integrated platform across four complementary verticals: the secondary market for life insurance, longevity lending, life insurance and annuity distribution, and insurance technology. Through these businesses, Coventry expands financial options for policyowners, provides capital solutions backed by life insurance policies and other longevity-linked assets, broadens access to protection and retirement products, and applies technology to enhance pricing, risk management, and operational efficiency across the life insurance ecosystem.

Guided by a longstanding commitment to consumer rights and market integrity, Coventry leverages its leadership position to raise industry standards, expand consumer choice, and responsibly develop institutional-quality life insurance-backed investment solutions. Over its history, Coventry has acquired more than 23,000 life insurance policies, completed more than $50 billion in longevity-linked transactions, delivered more than $6 billion to policyowners, and originated more than $1 billion in life insurance-linked loans. To learn more about Coventry, visit Coventry.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coventry-ranks-1-in-2025-life-settlement-league-table-report-302745338.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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