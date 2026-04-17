Statement from OCI Global

AMSTERDAM, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) today released the following statement alongside the convocation notice for its 2026 Annual General Meeting, to be held on 2 June 2026.

Since the appointment of the Enterprise Chamber-appointed directors in January 2026 (the "EC Directors"), the Company has continued to support their work as non-executive members of OCI's Board. This has included their familiarisation with the Company, its governance framework, and matters relevant to the proposed transaction with Orascom Construction ("OC").

The EC Directors are participating fully in the work of the Board alongside the other Board members. Their role, as set out by the Enterprise Chamber, is to see to it that the Board fulfils its obligations towards OCI and OCI's stakeholders, including its minority shareholders, with the preparation of the proposed transaction with Orascom Construction or any other transaction with Orascom Construction. In this context, the EC Directors have access to management, all relevant information, and external advisers, and have appointed their own external legal and financial advisers to support their work. No outcome has been pre-judged, and the EC Directors' review and deliberations are ongoing.

Consistent with their mandate and the ongoing Enterprise Chamber proceedings, the EC Directors are maintaining a neutral and independent position in relation to all matters falling outside the scope of their special mandate, while participating in the Board's meetings in accordance with their role as non-executive directors.

The Company expects to provide a further update on process once the current phase of review has been completed and when it is appropriate to do so, taking into account the input of the EC Directors, the Board's decision-making and the ongoing Enterprise Chamber proceedings. In this regard, it is noted that the long stop date for the proposed transaction with OC is 30 June 2026, with either party having the option to extend such date to year-end. Any material developments will be communicated through appropriate public disclosures, in line with applicable disclosure obligations and the principle of equal treatment of shareholders.

If the proposed transaction does not proceed, it would be for the Board to determine the other strategic options available to the Company and to evaluate what would be in the best interests of the Company and all its shareholders. Such options could include a multi-year wind-down of the remaining business or the evaluation of alternative strategic avenues, together with associated capital allocation decisions. At this stage, it would be premature to comment on any outcomes, conclusions, or other substantive matters beyond what has already been disclosed.

In parallel, the Company has continued to execute announced divestments and to manage its remaining assets, liabilities, and liquidity in the ordinary course of business. Throughout the strategic review, the Board has a fiduciary duty to consider any credible approach relating to OCI and to evaluate such approaches in accordance with its duties to the Company and all shareholders.

About OCI Global

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

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