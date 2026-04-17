Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Deutliche Überlegenheit der Erzgehalte: Die Zahlen lügen nicht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W4QF | ISIN: NL0010558797 | Ticker-Symbol: OIC
Tradegate
17.04.26 | 17:50
3,610 Euro
-0,93 % -0,034
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCI NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCI NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6023,63419:08
3,6003,63619:08
PR Newswire
17.04.2026 18:54 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Statement from OCI Global

AMSTERDAM, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) today released the following statement alongside the convocation notice for its 2026 Annual General Meeting, to be held on 2 June 2026.

Since the appointment of the Enterprise Chamber-appointed directors in January 2026 (the "EC Directors"), the Company has continued to support their work as non-executive members of OCI's Board. This has included their familiarisation with the Company, its governance framework, and matters relevant to the proposed transaction with Orascom Construction ("OC").

The EC Directors are participating fully in the work of the Board alongside the other Board members. Their role, as set out by the Enterprise Chamber, is to see to it that the Board fulfils its obligations towards OCI and OCI's stakeholders, including its minority shareholders, with the preparation of the proposed transaction with Orascom Construction or any other transaction with Orascom Construction. In this context, the EC Directors have access to management, all relevant information, and external advisers, and have appointed their own external legal and financial advisers to support their work. No outcome has been pre-judged, and the EC Directors' review and deliberations are ongoing.

Consistent with their mandate and the ongoing Enterprise Chamber proceedings, the EC Directors are maintaining a neutral and independent position in relation to all matters falling outside the scope of their special mandate, while participating in the Board's meetings in accordance with their role as non-executive directors.

The Company expects to provide a further update on process once the current phase of review has been completed and when it is appropriate to do so, taking into account the input of the EC Directors, the Board's decision-making and the ongoing Enterprise Chamber proceedings. In this regard, it is noted that the long stop date for the proposed transaction with OC is 30 June 2026, with either party having the option to extend such date to year-end. Any material developments will be communicated through appropriate public disclosures, in line with applicable disclosure obligations and the principle of equal treatment of shareholders.

If the proposed transaction does not proceed, it would be for the Board to determine the other strategic options available to the Company and to evaluate what would be in the best interests of the Company and all its shareholders. Such options could include a multi-year wind-down of the remaining business or the evaluation of alternative strategic avenues, together with associated capital allocation decisions. At this stage, it would be premature to comment on any outcomes, conclusions, or other substantive matters beyond what has already been disclosed.

In parallel, the Company has continued to execute announced divestments and to manage its remaining assets, liabilities, and liquidity in the ordinary course of business. Throughout the strategic review, the Board has a fiduciary duty to consider any credible approach relating to OCI and to evaluate such approaches in accordance with its duties to the Company and all shareholders.

About OCI Global

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/statement-from-oci-global-302746114.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.