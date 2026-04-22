Correction: Corbion announces quarterly sales of € 293.7m and Adjusted EBITDA of € 37.8m; maintains full-year outlook

Corbion, the Amsterdam-listed sustainable ingredients company that champions preservation through the application of science, today publishes its results for Q1 2026 ending 31 March.

Key results Q1 2026:

• Organic sales growth: -4.1%% - Volume/mix: -2.6% - Price: -1.5% • Sales: € 293.7 million • Adjusted EBITDA: € 37.8 million • Operating profit: € 14.7 million

Outlook FY 2026:

FY 2026 outlook affirmed





€ million Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Total growth Organic growth Sales 293.7 329.7 -10.9% -4.1% Adjusted EBITDA 37.8 54.4 -30.5% -19.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 12.9% 16.5% Operating profit 14.7 34.0 -56.8% -50.0%

Commenting on today's results, Olivier Rigaud, CEO, stated: "In line with earlier guidance, Corbion experienced negative growth in both sales and earnings versus Q1 2025. This was due in part to a high comparable from Q1 2025 for Functional Ingredients & Solutions and partly due to phasing- as expected- in the Nutrition business in 2026. We expect sales in Health & Nutrition to strengthen from Q2 onwards and more than compensate for Q1. We anticipate a return to positive volume/mix growth in the remaining quarters of the year.

Adjusted EBITDA margins for the company came down -360 bps mainly due to mix effects and low operational leverage driven by the temporarily low sales level in Health & Nutrition.

Macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, particularly the conflict in the Middle East are creating price and supply-chain challenges that our teams are tackling head-on. To support our full-year Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance, we have immediately implemented a cost reduction program starting to deliver savings as of Q2.

We remain on track to deliver our 2026 guidance on all forecasted metrics, including sales growth, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow."

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