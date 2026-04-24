RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Lantern Pharma on April 30 for the First Public Demonstration of withZeta.ai - A Platform to Conquer Rare Cancers

CEO Panna Sharma to Lead Live, Unscripted Platform Walkthrough in Two Interactive Sessions on April 30, 2026 - Open to Investors, Researchers, and the Global Biomedical Community

Registration Link & Details Can be Accessed Below

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host a live webinar featuring Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN), an AI-driven clinical-stage precision oncology company, where the Company will deliver the first public demonstration of withZeta.ai, its multi-agentic AI co-scientist platform, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The event follows the platform's scientific community debut at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026 and its initial unveiling at Nasdaq MarketSite, and will mark the first time the platform is demonstrated live and without restriction to a global audience of investors, researchers, and industry participants

President and Chief Executive Officer Panna Sharma will lead the demonstration in real time - live, interactive, and unrehearsed - showing how withZeta.ai operates as a genuine AI co-scientist at the frontier of oncology drug discovery. Two identical sessions will be held to accommodate global time zones:

Morning Session: 8:30 AM ET - Register Here

Afternoon Session: 4:30 PM ET - Register Here

Each session will include a live platform walkthrough followed by an open Q&A with management.

From Scientific Validation to Public Stage

withZeta.ai made its scientific debut at AACR 2026 - one of the world's most rigorous forums for oncology and translational research - and was first unveiled at Nasdaq MarketSite, a globally recognized venue at the intersection of capital markets and innovation. April 30th represents a deliberate next step: opening the platform to the full public for the first time, with no gatekeeping, no curated excerpts, and no pre-recorded footage.

Attendees will watch in real time as the platform executes complex research workflows - synthesizing clinical, molecular, and scientific datasets simultaneously to generate insights and compress research timelines that historically required months of manual effort. This is not a product marketing event. It is a transparency event, and the platform will speak for itself.

A Platform Built for the Economics and Urgency of Rare Cancer

With the AI-driven drug discovery market projected to surpass $15 billion by 2030 and growing at over 30% annually, the industry is in the early stages of a structural transformation. Yet rare cancers remain the discipline's most persistent blind spot - historically neglected not for lack of scientific interest, but because the economics and timelines of traditional development make them commercially unattractive.

withZeta.ai was purpose-built to close that gap. The platform integrates:

A proprietary rare cancer ontology spanning hundreds of cancer subtypes, structuring biological knowledge in a form that AI agents can actively reason across - not merely retrieve.

Multi-database querying across clinical trial registries, biomedical literature, and molecular datasets - simultaneously and in real time, not sequentially.

Advanced generative AI models for molecular design, ADMET prediction, blood-brain barrier permeability analysis, and structure-activity relationship (SAR) evaluation - capabilities embedded in the platform's Ether0 generative chemistry architecture.

A scalable, subscription-based commercial model - with introductory, academic, and enterprise tiers - representing a non-dilutive, recurring revenue stream accessible to any researcher, institution, or biopharma organization globally.

Following its debut at Nasdaq MarketSite and AACR 2026, Lantern is advancing withZeta.ai as both a scientific accelerator and a commercial growth engine - one that creates value for rare cancer patients, for research institutions, and for Lantern shareholders simultaneously.

"The rarest cancers have always faced the longest waits - not because the science is absent, but because the infrastructure to move at the speed of urgency has never existed. withZeta.ai changes that. It is not a search engine, not a literature tool, and not a chatbot with oncology data loaded in. It is a multi-agentic AI-powered co-scientist, forged from years of real clinical development, careful curation of knowledge-bases and exquisite disease models. It is capable of executing research workflows and drug development decision making and assessment in real time - things that would otherwise take months or longer. On April 30th, we are inviting the world to see it operate - live, unrehearsed, and without restriction."

- Panna Sharma, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lantern Pharma Inc.

Webinar Access Details

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Morning Session: 8:30 AM ET

Registration: Register for Morning Session

Evening Session: 4:30 PM ET

Registration: Register for Afternoon Session

Subscribe Now: withzeta.ai

Investor Inquiries: ir@lanternpharma.com | +1-972-277-1136

ABOUT LANTERN PHARMA INC.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:LTRN) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company leveraging AI, machine learning, and its proprietary RADR platform to transform the development of cancer therapies. Lantern's clinical pipeline includes LP-184 (acylfulvene), LP-284 (a TC-NER targeting compound in hematologic cancers and sarcomas), and LP-300 which is being evaluated in the HARMONIC Phase 2 trial in never-smoker patients with relapsed advanced lung adenocarcinoma following TKI treatment.

LP-184 is also being developed as STAR-001 for pediatric and adult CNS cancers through Starlight Therapeutics, Lantern's wholly owned CNS-focused subsidiary.

withZeta.ai, Lantern's multi-agentic AI co-scientist platform, is now commercially available as a subscription-based research platform for the global biomedical and drug development community, representing a new revenue stream for the Company.

Lantern operates an AI Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, India and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

ABOUT withZeta.ai

withZeta.ai is redefining how rare cancer research, discovery, drug development, and clinical trial design gets done. Knowledge work in oncology is migrating to AI co-scientists - autonomous systems that investigate, reason, and synthesize across the full breadth of scientific evidence. withZeta.ai is that co-scientist: purpose-built for the biology, economics, and urgency of rare cancer drug development, and accessible to any researcher, anywhere. Built by Lantern Pharma (Nasdaq:LTRN). Learn more and subscribe at withzeta.ai.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/correction-join-lantern-pharma-on-april-30-for-the-first-public-1160924