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PR Newswire
27.04.2026 17:48 Uhr
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Universal Music Group N.V. Reports Weekly Transactions under its €500 Million Share Buyback Program

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) ("UMG" or "the Company") today announced that in the period from April 20, 2026 up to and including April 24, 2026 a total of 299,517 of its own shares were repurchased by the Company at an average price per share of €20.22 for a total consideration of €6,055,835. These repurchases have been made as part of the Company's €500 million share buyback program as announced on March 30, 2026. Up to and including April 24, 2026, a total of 1,851,446 shares were repurchased under the share buyback program for a total consideration of €36,328,396. The Company publishes on a weekly basis an overview (in aggregated form) of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: https://investors.universalmusic.com/share-information/share-buyback/

Cautionary Notice

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations set out in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (each as amended).

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Contacts

Media
James Steven - communicationsnl@umusic.com

Investors
Erika Begun - investorrelations@umusic.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512308/UMG.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/universal-music-group-nv-reports-weekly-transactions-under-its-500-million-share-buyback-program-302754429.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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