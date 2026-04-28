C O R R E C T I O N -- Wirex

In the news release issued April 8, 2026 by Wirex over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline and text have been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

Wirex and Utorg Bring Seamless Crypto-to-Card Spending to 2M+ Users Worldwide

Wirex BaaS provides Utorg's consumer wallet ecosystem with non-custodial card infrastructure, IBAN banking rails, and global payment acceptance - going live in weeks, not months

LONDON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a full-stack crypto card issuer and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Utorg, the Estonia-founded, EU-regulated fintech company behind the Utorg App - a rapidly growing crypto super-app with over 2m+ users across 190+ countries.

The partnership targets one of the biggest gaps in crypto UX: most apps can help users buy crypto, but spending it in everyday life still requires switching services, accepting custodial constraints, or navigating slow infrastructure rollouts. With Wirex BaaS embedded into Utorg App, Utorg is designed to take users from purchase to spend inside one product, while maintaining a self-custodial experience.

The last mile: turning crypto balances into spending power

Utorg has built its reputation on fast onboarding, AI-powered KYC, and an on/off-ramp experience used by both consumers and businesses - including zero-fee crypto purchases as part of its value proposition. The next step is making those assets usable at the point of sale, without forcing users out of the app or into fragmented flows.

"Our BaaS platform exists so that builders like Utorg can focus on their product instead of piecing together payment infrastructure from scratch," said Daniel Rowlands, General Manager, Onchain Finance at Wirex. "Utorg has built something exceptional - a frictionless on-ramp experience loved by hundreds of thousands of users globally. With Wirex BaaS, they now have the card and banking rails to complete that journey from purchase to spend. That's what full-stack BaaS makes possible."

With Wirex BaaS, Utorg App can offer a Wirex-powered payment card experience designed to turn crypto holdings into real-world spending at 80M+ merchants across 130 countries. At checkout, balances can be converted in real time, supporting a smoother experience for end users and a cleaner operational model for the platform.

Why Wirex BaaS: speed-to-market plus full-stack infrastructure

Launching a card programme typically takes months because platforms must coordinate multiple providers - issuer, BIN sponsorship, tokenisation for mobile wallets, banking rails, conversion logic, reporting and controls - then stitch them into one experience. The Wirex BaaS approach collapses that complexity into a single infrastructure layer, enabling a faster go-live cycle and fewer points of failure as Utorg scales.

What Wirex BaaS adds to Utorg App

With one API integration, Utorg gains access to Wirex's full BaaS stack:

Non-custodial card issuance - Virtual and physical debit cards that enable spending from crypto holdings while maintaining self-custody, with Apple Pay and Google Pay support.

- Virtual and physical debit cards that enable spending from crypto holdings while maintaining self-custody, with Apple Pay and Google Pay support. EUR & USD IBAN accounts - Named virtual IBANs with SEPA Instant and Faster Payments connectivity, supporting fiat on- and off-ramps across 30+ countries .

- Named virtual IBANs with and connectivity, supporting fiat on- and off-ramps across . Real-time crypto-to-fiat conversion - Conversion at point of sale with zero prefunding requirements, designed to keep checkout seamless for end users.

- Conversion at point of sale with requirements, designed to keep checkout seamless for end users. DeFi yield with enterprise controls - Integrated yield opportunities on idle balances with compliance and risk management built in.

"We built Utorg to make crypto truly accessible. Zero fees, self-custody, and an experience that works for anyone, anywhere," said Eugene Petrakov, CEO and Co-founder at Utorg. "Wirex BaaS gives us the card infrastructure to match. Now our users can buy crypto, hold it in their own wallet, and spend it in the real world, all without ever leaving the Utorgr App."

What this unlocks for Utorg users

For Utorg App users, the integration is designed to create a more complete "crypto in daily life" experience:

Buy crypto with fast onboarding and streamlined KYC

with fast onboarding and streamlined KYC Hold in self-custody within the app experience

within the app experience Spend globally through a card, with broad merchant acceptance

through a card, with broad merchant acceptance Move between fiat and crypto rails using IBAN connectivity where available

using IBAN connectivity where available Access yield features on idle balances with enterprise controls

The partnership reflects a broader shift among crypto-native apps toward embedded infrastructure: instead of stitching together separate providers for cards and banking rails, platforms are increasingly using Wirex BaaS as a single backbone. Utorg now joins projects such as Cardano, Simple App, COCA, Chimera Wallet and Collective Memory using Wirex BaaS infrastructure.

Notes to editors:

About Wirex

Wirex is a global payments platform serving both consumers and businesses, offering card-based payment products alongside card issuance and banking infrastructure for partners. For end users, Wirex provides payment cards and banking features designed for everyday spending. For businesses, Wirex offers Banking-as-a-Service APIs, card issuance, and payment rails that enable digital platforms to launch compliant, globally accepted card programs. Trusted by over 7 million users since 2014, Wirex has processed $20 billion+ in transactions across 130 countries. As a principal Visa and Mastercard member, it makes crypto spendable anywhere - instantly and effortlessly.

|https://www.wirexapp.com/developers|

About Utorg

Utorg is a fintech company building infrastructure and consumer applications for the global stablecoin economy. Founded in 2020, the company connects traditional payment networks with digital asset markets, enabling users and businesses to seamlessly move between fiat and crypto. Utorg provides self-custodial wallets, instant crypto purchases, and integrated financial tools designed to make digital assets usable in everyday life. Today, its platform serves more than 2 million users across 190+ countries and continues to expand its ecosystem of payment and stablecoin financial services. Visit utorg.com.

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