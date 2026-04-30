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Dow Jones News
30.04.2026 09:33 Uhr
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
30-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
30/04/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: CITY OF GOTEBORG 
 
Floating Rate Green Notes due 30/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 
of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof)    debt-like     XS3361596441   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited 
 
Ordinary Shares of no par value; fully paid                      Closed-ended   GG00BMC7TM77   --  
                                           investment funds 

Issuer Name: Satus 2026-1 plc 
 
Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in  Debt and 
denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess of   debt-like     XS3351058345   --  
GBP100,000, up to and including GBP199,000)                      securities 
 
 
Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in  Debt and 
denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess of   debt-like     XS3351058691   --  
GBP100,000, up to and including GBP199,000)                      securities 
 
 
Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in  Debt and 
denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess of   debt-like     XS3351058774   --  
GBP100,000, up to and including GBP199,000)                      securities 
 
 
Class D Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in  Debt and 
denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess of   debt-like     XS3351058931   --  
GBP100,000, up to and including GBP199,000)                      securities 
 
 
Class E Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in  Debt and 
denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess of   debt-like     XS3351059152   --  
GBP100,000, up to and including GBP199,000)                      securities 
 
 
Class Z Asset-Backed Notes due 17/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and 
of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess of GBP100,000, up to debt-like     XS3351059400   --  
and including GBP199,000)                               securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 30/04/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and 
of ZAR1,000,000 each)                                 debt-like     XS3356033541   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
9.85% MNT-Linked Notes due 30/04/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Debt and 
USD100,000 each)                                   debt-like     XS3359750067   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 
 
Index Linked Interest and Redemption Notes due 04/05/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 
denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof)   debt-like     XS3306028054   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Blockchain Leaders ETP: fully paid                    debt-like     XS3337192408   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) Options ETP; fully paid            debt-like     XS3337164027   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Copper Miners+ Yield ETP; fully paid                   debt-like     XS3337374261   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Eurostoxx 50 Options ETP; fully paid                   debt-like     XS3343238971   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Gold Miners+ Yield ETP; fully paid                    debt-like     XS3337373370   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares 75/10/15 Multi-Asset Growth ETP; full paid                debt-like     XS3337374774   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Netflix (NFLX) Options ETP; fully paid                  debt-like     XS3337171154   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Robinhood (HOOD) Options ETP; fully paid                 debt-like     XS3337099884   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Micron (MU) Options ETP; fully paid                   debt-like     XS3337374691   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Oracle (ORCL) Options ETP; fully paid                  debt-like     XS3337192234   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
CoreShares Short Contango Long Equity ETP; fully paid                 debt-like     XS3337375078   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Silver Miners+ Yield ETP; fully paid                   debt-like     XS3337307741   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Taiwan Semiconductors (TSM) Options ETP; fully paid           debt-like     XS3337205077   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares UnitedHealth (UNH) Options ETP; fully paid                debt-like     XS3337173440   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Uranium+ Yield ETP; fully paid                      debt-like     XS3337373701   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares WTI Oil+ Yield ETP; fully paid                      debt-like     XS3337373966   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 2.25x Long VIX Short-Term Futures ETC; fully paid           debt-like     XS3299470099   --  
                                           securities
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long Blockchain Leaders ETP; fully paid              debt-like     XS3299470842   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long Joby Aviation (JOBY) ETP; fully paid             debt-like     XS3337011384   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 5x Long EURO STOXX 50 ETP; fully paid                 debt-like     XS3337013166   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long Oklo ETP; fully paid                     debt-like     XS3299470503   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long Oracle (ORCL) ETP; fully paid                 debt-like     XS3299464365   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares -3x Short EURO STOXX 50 ETP; fully paid                debt-like     XS3337051174   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) ETP; fully paid             debt-like     XS3337011541   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long NuScale Power (SMR) ETP; fully paid              debt-like     XS3337012861   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long Rigetti Computing (RGTI) ETP; fully paid           debt-like     XS3337012515   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares -3x Short Silver Miners ETP; fully paid                debt-like     XS3299470339   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long Silver Miners ETP; fully paid                 debt-like     XS3299470172   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long Rocket Lab (RKLB) ETP; fully paid               debt-like     XS3299470768   --  
                                           securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 425741 
EQS News ID:  2318254 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2318254&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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