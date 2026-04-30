Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 30-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 30/04/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: CITY OF GOTEBORG Floating Rate Green Notes due 30/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3361596441 -- securities Issuer Name: Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited Ordinary Shares of no par value; fully paid Closed-ended GG00BMC7TM77 -- investment funds Issuer Name: Satus 2026-1 plc Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess of debt-like XS3351058345 -- GBP100,000, up to and including GBP199,000) securities Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess of debt-like XS3351058691 -- GBP100,000, up to and including GBP199,000) securities Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess of debt-like XS3351058774 -- GBP100,000, up to and including GBP199,000) securities Class D Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess of debt-like XS3351058931 -- GBP100,000, up to and including GBP199,000) securities Class E Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess of debt-like XS3351059152 -- GBP100,000, up to and including GBP199,000) securities Class Z Asset-Backed Notes due 17/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess of GBP100,000, up to debt-like XS3351059400 -- and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 30/04/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of ZAR1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3356033541 -- securities 9.85% MNT-Linked Notes due 30/04/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD100,000 each) debt-like XS3359750067 -- securities Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Index Linked Interest and Redemption Notes due 04/05/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3306028054 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and IncomeShares Blockchain Leaders ETP: fully paid debt-like XS3337192408 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337164027 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Copper Miners+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337374261 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Eurostoxx 50 Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3343238971 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Gold Miners+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337373370 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares 75/10/15 Multi-Asset Growth ETP; full paid debt-like XS3337374774 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Netflix (NFLX) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337171154 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Robinhood (HOOD) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337099884 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Micron (MU) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337374691 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Oracle (ORCL) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337192234 -- securities Debt and CoreShares Short Contango Long Equity ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337375078 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Silver Miners+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337307741 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Taiwan Semiconductors (TSM) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337205077 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares UnitedHealth (UNH) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337173440 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Uranium+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337373701 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares WTI Oil+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337373966 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 2.25x Long VIX Short-Term Futures ETC; fully paid debt-like XS3299470099 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long Blockchain Leaders ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299470842 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long Joby Aviation (JOBY) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337011384 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 5x Long EURO STOXX 50 ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337013166 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long Oklo ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299470503 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long Oracle (ORCL) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299464365 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares -3x Short EURO STOXX 50 ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337051174 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337011541 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long NuScale Power (SMR) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337012861 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long Rigetti Computing (RGTI) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3337012515 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares -3x Short Silver Miners ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299470339 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long Silver Miners ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299470172 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long Rocket Lab (RKLB) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299470768 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 425741 EQS News ID: 2318254 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 30, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)