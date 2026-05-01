Issuer: AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Private Equity

AEQUITA completes acquisition of select European assets from LYB and launches Velogy



01.05.2026 / 11:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, Germany, May 1, 2026 - AEQUITA has successfully completed the acquisition of select European olefins and polyolefins assets from LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB). Headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, the business will operate as Velogy. Operating production sites in Berre, France; Münchsmünster, Germany; Carrington, UK; and Tarragona, Spain, Velogy generates approximately EUR 2.5 billion in revenue and employs more than 1,700 people.



"This transaction marks AEQUITA's entry into the European chemicals market - a sector with strong fundamentals and significant long-term value creation potential - and further underpins our position as Europe's partner of choice for complex carve-out situations," said Dr.-Ing. Axel Geuer, Founder and Chairman of AEQUITA. "We look forward to working closely with Velogy's experienced management team and employees to build Europe's leading olefins and polyolefins platform."



Peter Vanacker, Chief Executive Officer of LyondellBasell, commented: "Today's closing marks an important milestone for LyondellBasell, as well as for the employees transitioning to AEQUITA ownership. We are proud of the work and professionalism our transferring colleagues demonstrated throughout this process, and we remain committed to ensuring a safe, orderly transition with continued reliability for customers, suppliers and partners. We wish the new standalone company, Velogy, and its employees every success as they move forward with strong momentum and confidence under AEQUITA's dedicated ownership."



"We are very pleased to have completed this transaction together with the LyondellBasell team and thank them for their constructive and trustful collaboration throughout the process," said Robert Roiger, COO at AEQUITA and incoming Chief of Transformation at Velogy. "Supported by AEQUITA's operational experts, we will focus on developing Velogy into a competitive standalone platform, unlocking its full potential, and pursuing organic and inorganic growth opportunities."



Following the acquisition of Velogy in June 2025, AEQUITA continued to execute its buy-and-build strategy with the acquisition of SABIC's European Petrochemical business in January 2026. Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, SABIC's European Petrochemical business is expected to further strengthen Velogy's value proposition by expanding its operational capabilities, geographic reach, and product offering.



Richard Roudeix, CEO of Velogy, added: "Having worked closely with the AEQUITA team over the past months, we are looking forward to our journey ahead. In AEQUITA, we have found the right partner to support Velogy's next chapter as a successful standalone through a collaborative and hands-on approach. Together, we will drive operational excellence across the value chain, with the agility and focus to keep our customers at the center of everything we do."



About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) - a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors, and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.



About AEQUITA

AEQUITA is a Munich-based industrial group investing in corporate carve-outs, succession situations, and transformational opportunities across Europe, North America, and Asia. Its portfolio companies generate more than EUR 10 billion in revenues across three segments - automotive, chemicals, and industrials - and employ over 19,000 people worldwide. Backed by a strong capital base and deep operational expertise, AEQUITA acquires and sustainably develops companies with long-term value creation potential. For more information, visit www.aequita.com .



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