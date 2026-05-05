Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Correction of Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 05
Date: 05 May 2026
Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")
LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
***Correction to Net Asset Values***
Global Opportunities Trust plc announces that the unaudited net asset values
(NAVs) of the Company as at the close of business on 30 April 2026 are as follows:
402.37 pence per share (including income)
400.51 pence per share (excluding income)
For further information, please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
0131 378 0500
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