A.D. Banker: What Happens When IAR CE Compliance?Doesn't?Get Done?

A missed?continuing education?deadline?isn't?just an?inconvenience;?it's?a public record?-?and regulators are paying attention.?

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Every year in December, the same situation plays out at investment advisory firms across the country: the holidays are fast approaching, year-end reporting takes over, and somewhere in the middle of competing priorities, a few advisers don't finish their continuing education (CE). It seems like a small thing, until it isn't.

The SEC's Enforcement Division pursued more than 130 actions against investment advisers and their personnel, resulting in over $600 million in penalties for recordkeeping violations alone, as shown by 2024 SEC Enforcement data. Meanwhile, NASAA's 2025 Enforcement Report shows that in 2024, state securities regulators investigated 8,833 cases and launched 1,183 enforcement actions - 78 of those specifically against investment adviser representatives.

CE compliance isn't the only thing that leads to enforcement actions. But missing it creates exactly the kind of paper trail regulators notice. Addressing that gap was the motivation behind A.D. Banker's strategy to partner with IARs and firms.

Here's how it works: when an IAR misses the December 31 CE deadline, their status in the Central Registration Depository (CRD) is updated to CE Inactive status. That status is public. It shows up on IAPD compliance status - the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure database - and on FINRA's BrokerCheck. Clients can see it. Regulators can see it. Potential employers can see it.

"Most advisers aren't skipping CE because they don't care," said Kimberly Flewelling, National Securities Expert for A.D. Banker. "They're skipping it because the end of the year is chaotic, and the process is harder than it needs to be. Our job is to simplify IAR CE compliance oversight so that no one falls through the cracks."

For firms managing teams across multiple states, the risk compounds. Twenty-four U.S. jurisdictions have adopted the NASAA IAR CE model rule, with more states in the process of adopting it. Tracking who has completed what, in which states, by which deadline - without a centralized platform - means relying on manual systems that fail at exactly the wrong time.

A.D. Banker's IAR CE solution gives compliance managers real-time visibility into every adviser's completion status. Automated tracking and reporting reduce the year-end scramble and create a record that holds up in an audit. The platform covers both Products & Practice and Ethics & Professional Responsibility credits under NASAA's 12-credit annual requirement.

Getting CE right isn't just a regulatory checkbox. It's one of the fastest ways a firm can reduce exposure in the one area it cannot afford to get wrong.

To learn more or request a demo, contact Sales@ADBanker.com or visit A.D. Banker's IAR CE info page.

NASAA does not endorse any particular provider of CE courses. The content of the course and any views expressed are our own and do not necessarily reflect the views of NASAA or any of its member jurisdictions.

About A.D. Banker

For over 46 years, students have turned to A.D. Banker & Company for the knowledge they need to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams and continue their insurance education. The high-quality learning design produces outstanding results, and our knowledgeable customer care team provides friendly, responsive support to make the roads to licensing and career advancement easier. Learn more at ADBanker.com. A.D. Banker is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com.

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SOURCE: A.D. Banker

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/what-happens-when-iar-ce-compliance%e2%80%afdoesnt%e2%80%afget-done-1161608