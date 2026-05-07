Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
07.05.2026 11:09 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Encouraging New Data: Grafalon Benefits High-Risk Pediatric HSCT Patients in the FORUM Study

DJ Encouraging New Data: Grafalon Benefits High-Risk Pediatric HSCT Patients in the FORUM Study 

Dynamics Group AG / Key word(s): Study results 
Encouraging New Data: Grafalon Benefits High-Risk Pediatric HSCT Patients in the FORUM Study 
2026-05-07 / 10:35 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Encouraging New Data: Grafalon Benefits High-Risk Pediatric HSCT Patients in the FORUM Study 
Rapperswil, Switzerland, April 28, 2026 - Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG today announced new findings from the large, 
prospective randomized phase 3 international FORUM study (ALL SCTped 2012), evaluating treatment outcomes associated 
with different serotherapy approaches in pediatric patients undergoing matched unrelated donor allogeneic hematopoietic 
stem cell transplantation (HSCT). 
 
The international, prospective FORUM study evaluated outcomes in children and young adults aged =21 years with acute 
lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) undergoing a first allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) from a 9/10 
or 10/10 HLA-matched unrelated donor. The study compared two rabbit anti-thymocyte globulins: the Neovii medicine 
Grafalon^ (anti-T-lymphocyte globulin, ATLG) and anti-Thymocyte Globulin (ATG) in combination with different 
conditioning regimens to reduce the risks of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). Outcomes from more than 1,100 pediatric 
and young adult patients were included, providing a robust clinical basis for comparative evaluation across predefined 
risk groups. 
 
Cohort 1 (patients aged =4 years receiving TBI-based conditioning) 
In the overall cohort of patients aged =4 years receiving total body irradiation (TBI)-based conditioning, survival 
outcomes were generally comparable between the two serotherapy preparations. However, statistically significant 
differences emerged in clinically relevant subgroups and endpoints favoring Grafalon. 
 
 . GvHD and infection outcomes: In the overall =4-year TBI cohort, treatment with Grafalon was associated 
  with a statistically significant reduction in chronic GvHD (p=0.015) and a significant reduction in viral 
  infections, including CMV and EBV (p<0.001). Non-relapse mortality (NRM) was numerically lower after Grafalon. 
 
 . PBSC graft recipients (higher-risk subgroup for acute and chronic GVHD): Among patients aged =4 years 
  receiving peripheral blood stem cell (PBSC) grafts, Grafalon demonstrated statistically superior outcomes. Grafalon 
  was associated with a significantly lower 3-year non-relapse mortality (6% vs 25%; p=0.001) and significantly 
  higher overall survival (p=0.012) and event-free survival (p=0.022). These survival advantages were accompanied by 
  a significantly lower incidence of severe viral infections. 
Cohort 2 (children aged below 4 years receiving chemotherapy-based conditioning) 
In younger children conditioned with chemotherapy, outcomes differed by serotherapy, with Grafalon demonstrating 
statistically significant benefit in key efficacy endpoints. 
 
 . ATLG (Grafalon) was associated with a significantly higher 3-year event-free survival (59% vs 37%; p= 
  0.029) compared with anti-Thymocyte Globulin (ATG). 
 . Multivariate analysis confirmed ATLG (Grafalon) as an independent factor associated with improved event- 
  free survival in this cohort (HR 0.54; p=0.046). 
 . Non-relapse mortality was low in both serotherapy groups; relapse rates showed a numerical reduction 
  after Grafalon, consistent with the observed improvement in event-free survival. 
Cohort 3 (children aged above 4 years receiving chemotherapy-based conditioning), no statistical differences could be 
observed. 

These new findings add to a growing body of clinical and translational evidence supporting the value of ATLG in the 
HSCT setting, and Neovii intends to interact with the relevant regulatory authorities to seek approval for the use of 
Grafalon in pediatric patients. 
 
The FORUM study is a prospective, randomized, investigator-initiated trial (IIT) supported by academic institutions, 
Neovii, and other industry partners. Between 2012 and 2026, more than 2,000 patients were enrolled across 32 countries 
on five continents and treated according to risk- and age-stratified protocols. The study is now being followed by 
FORUM 2, which aims to further optimize and harmonize the management of HSCT in pediatric ALL, with the goal of 
reducing complications and improving survival outcomes. 
 
Christina Peters, Professor of Pediatrics at the Department of Stem Cell Transplantation, St. Anna Children's Hospital, 
Vienna, Principal Investigator of the FORUM study, commented: "The FORUM study was driven by a shared goal: to spare 
children and adolescents with high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia from the burden of total body irradiation (TBI), 
offering instead the hope of effective treatment with high-dose chemotherapy before allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell 
transplantation. Bringing together more than 100 centers across Europe, North and South America, Australia, and the 
Middle East, the study stands as a powerful example of what can be achieved when the global scientific community 
unites-transcending borders to improve and save young lives. Against all expectations, total body irradiation (TBI) 
proved to be significantly superior across all primary endpoints, leading to randomization stop. The study continued 
favoring TBI, with recruitment concluding earlier this year. For me, these results underscore the importance of 
prospective clinical research-not only in the short term, but in following patients over the long term. It also shows 
how open exchange and collaboration between experienced and emerging centers can directly translate into better 
outcomes for our patients. In this new analysis, differences were observed in predefined higher-risk subgroups, 
including PBSC graft recipients and younger children receiving chemotherapy-based conditioning, where ATLG (Grafalon) 
was associated with higher survival and lower infection rates as well as lower non-relapse mortality. These findings 
may help further tailor treatment recommendations for young patients with high-risk leukemia." 
 
Frederic Prince, Chief Executive Officer of Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG, added: " We are grateful to the FORUM study 
group investigators, participating centers, and the patients and families whose commitment made this important study 
possible. Children undergoing stem cell transplantation remain among the most vulnerable patient populations, and the 
data generated by investigator-initiated studies such as FORUM provide essential insights to help improve outcomes in 
this challenging setting. At Neovii we are committed to support and generating robust clinical data while supporting 
the continued development of Grafalon beyond transplantation - including the ongoing European Phase 2 study in Type 1 
Diabetes and planned expansion to the United States as a registrational study under an accelerated approval pathway. In 
parallel, we are evaluating options to establish additional production capabilities to ensure supply resilience and 
meet anticipated future needs." 
 
The FORUM study results (Abstract Paed3-01) were presented at the 52nd Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood 
and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) in Madrid. 

About Grafalon^ 
 
Grafalon^ (anti-T-lymphocyte globulin, ATLG) is a polyclonal antibody therapy developed by Neovii and used in organ 
and stem cell transplantation. The therapy is designed to selectively deplete T lymphocytes and modulate immune 
responses to help reduce the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) and graft rejection. Grafalon is approved in 
multiple countries for transplant-related indications; with approved uses varying by country. These indications include 
the prevention of acute transplant rejection following solid organ transplantation when used in combination with other 
immunosuppressive medicines, the treatment of acute steroid-resistant transplant rejection, and the prevention of 
graft-versus-host-disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Grafalon has established 
clinical use with thousands of patients treated across different transplant settings. Grafalon is an important 
component of transplant protocols for patients with malignant and non-malignant hematologic diseases. Neovii continues 
to make Grafalon available in accordance with its approved indications and applicable local regulatory requirements. 
 
About Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG 
 
Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG is a global, fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on 
antibody-based immunotherapies. Headquartered in Switzerland, Neovii has more than three decades of experience in the 
development, manufacturing, and commercialization of polyclonal antibody therapies and operates a dedicated biotech 
manufacturing facility in the Munich area. The company employs approximately 200 people and commercializes its products 
in more than 50 countries worldwide. 
 
Neovii has established a strong position in specialized stem cell and solid organ transplant centers. Building on its 
established transplantation franchise, the company is advancing a strategic expansion into immune-mediated diseases, 
including an ongoing European randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study in Type 1 Diabetes. 
 
Legal Disclaimer 
 
These findings are based on comparative analyses of outcomes among participants in the international FORUM study who 
received different serotherapy approaches as part of matched unrelated donor allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell 
transplantation (HSCT). The analyses were exploratory in nature and focused on predefined patient subgroups; further 
analyses and additional studies may be required to confirm these observations across different clinical settings, 
conditioning regimens, and patient populations. 
 
Grafalon^ is approved for transplant-related indications in multiple countries; however, its use in pediatric acute

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2026 04:36 ET (08:36 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.