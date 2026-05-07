C O R R E C T I O N -- FotoNation

In the news release, FotoNation Completes a Pre-A Round to fund the development of its TriSilica chip lead by Enterprise Ireland and Silicon Gardens, issued 07-May-2026 by FotoNation over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in 'Media Contact' paragraph, info@fotonaiton.com, should read "info@fotonation.com" rather than "info@fotonaiton.com" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

FotoNation Completes a Pre-A Round to fund the development of its TriSilica chip lead by Enterprise Ireland and Silicon Gardens

GALWAY, Ireland, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FotoNation LTD., a Galway-based company, announced it has closed its Pre-A round led by Enterprise-Ireland and Silicon Gardens, with participation from other notable Angels.

This capital will accelerate FotoNation's mission to develop its TriSilica product: an ultra-low-power, perception-AI chip. Specifically, the funds will be used to progress the completion of the MPW prototype, TS-210.

" This investment, from a leading European VC as well as from the Irish Government, marks a pivotal moment for our company. On behalf of the management team, I thank our investors for their shared conviction in our long-term potential, cementing FotoNation as a leader in the European AI hardware race", said Petronel Bigioi, CEO, FotoNation.

Since its Q3/2024 reincarnation, FotoNation, with many of its original team members, engaged in numerous design wins and reclaimed its market position as a leader in optimized ultra-low power perceptual-AI solutions. Investor support validates market demand for a dedicated hardware sensor-processing chipset.

"FotoNation is building ultra-efficient, hardware-accelerated edge AI that fuses vision and multimodal sensing on device," said Gregor Rebolj, Managing Partner, Silicon Gardens. "Their technical depth and focus on privacy-aware experiences position them to help define the post-smartphone era of AI companions, from Physical AI to perceptual intelligence."

Enterprise Ireland, the Irish government's enterprise development agency, co-led the round, further cementing FotoNation's commitment to the West of Ireland.

Leo McAdams, Head of Advanced Manufacturing and Lifesciences at Enterprise Ireland said, "Enterprise Ireland is proud to support FotoNation's next phase of growth, reinforcing Ireland's advanced technology and semiconductor ecosystem. This investment underscores our commitment to helping ambitious Irish companies scale globally, create high-value jobs across all regions, and build long-term economic resilience. We look forward to working closely with FotoNation as it seeks to expand internationally."

About FotoNation:

FotoNation Ltd. is an Irish AI company headquartered in Galway, with a development center in Bra?ov, Romania. FotoNation designs silicon and IP built around a single conviction: eliminate unnecessary data before inference begins.

Its TriSense IP core brings together neural ISP, sensor fusion, and AI for perceptual cognition under extreme power constraints. Its TriSilica chip family adds industry-first high-capacity bonded memory, translating that architecture into production silicon for devices that perceive, adapt, and act. FotoNation's technology is embedded in more than 4 billion products worldwide, contributing to dozens of top-tier tape-outs across the consumer and edge AI markets. For more information, please visit: www.fotonation.com.

About Enterprise Ireland:

Enterprise Ireland is the Irish Government agency that works with Irish enterprises to help them start, compete, scale and connect and win export sales in global markets. Enterprise Ireland partners with entrepreneurs, Irish businesses, and the research and investment communities to develop Ireland's international trade, innovation, and competitiveness. In this way, we support sustainable economic growth and regional development and help create and sustain employment in Ireland.

www.enterprise-ireland.com

About Silicon Gardens:

Silicon Gardens is a venture capital firm, run by entrepreneurs who have built and scaled their own companies. They are dedicated to backing the next generation of high-growth innovative technology businesses. Silicon Gardens partner closely with founders to help them build durable, category-defining companies.

https://www.silicongardens.com/

Media Contact:

info@fotonation.com

www.fotonation.com

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