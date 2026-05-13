Correction: Key information relating to the reverse split to be carried out by Hexagon Purus ASA

(Oslo, Norway, 13 May 2026) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") on 24 April 2026, regarding the Company's annual general meeting resolving a reverse share split of the Company's shares. Key information related to the reverse share split is set out below:

Date on which the corporate action was made public: 31 March 2026

Reverse split ratio: 10 old shares give 1 new share

Last day including the right: 15 May 2026

Ex-date: 18 May 2026

Record date: 19 May 2026

New ISIN: NO0013751966

Date of ISIN change: 18 May 2026

Rounding rules: Shareholders who do not hold a number of shares divisible by 10 will, in connection with the implementation of the share consolidation, have their shareholding rounded down so that the shareholder receives a whole number of shares. Fractional shares will not be issued and shareholders will not receive compensation for the rounding. Fractional shares shall be aggregated into whole shares and sold on Oslo Børs. The net income from the sale shall be donated to a charitable cause determined by the Board.

Date of approval: 24 April 2026

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.