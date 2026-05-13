Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vom Explorer zur Gelddruckmaschine? Dieser Goldwert zündet gerade die nächste Stufe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C4HE | ISIN: INE326A01037 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LUPIN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUPIN LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 20:11 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Lupin Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Famotidine Injection, USP

MUMBAI, India and NAPLES, Fla, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical leader Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Famotidine Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL), Single-Dose Vials.

Famotidine Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL) is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Pepcid® Injection, 10 mg/mL of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. It is indicated for intravenous use in some hospitalized patients with pathological hypersecretory conditions or intractable ulcers, or as an alternative to the oral dosage forms for short term use in patients who are unable to take oral medication for the short term treatment of active duodenal ulcer, active benign gastric ulcer, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), maintenance therapy for duodenal ulcer patients at reduced dosage after healing of an active ulcer and treatment of pathological hypersecretory conditions (e.g., Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome, multiple endocrine adenomas). This product would be manufactured at Lupin's Nagpur facility in India.

Famotidine Injection had estimated annual sales of USD 8.7 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT March 2026).

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 24,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries - Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

*Safe Harbor Statement

Pepcid® is the registered trademark of Kenvue Inc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461104/5968989/Lupin_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.