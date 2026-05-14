New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Debuts for Trade after $1.8 Billion IPO

NYSE issues a markets-based daily advisory direct from the trading floor
NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a mid-day update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE mid-day update for market insights.
Kristen Scholer delivers the update on May 14th
- The S&P 500 trades at a record as gains in technology shares boost the large cap index.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average retakes 50,000, boosted by Cisco Systems after its earnings.
- Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust (NYSE: BXDC), a REIT, takes in $1.8 billion after pricing its IPO at $20 a share.
Opening Bell
Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust (NYSE: BXDC) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
The Fire Department of the City of New York celebrates National EMS week
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980471/NYSE_May_14_Midday_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980469/Rollins_President_rang_closing_bell.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-blackstone-digital-infrastructure-debuts-for-trade-after-1-8-billion-ipo-302772671.html