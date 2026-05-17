Elektros, Inc.: Penny Stock Lovers, Boys and Girls - This Is Your Time to Shine: As U.S. Markets Continue Roaring to Record-Breaking All-Time Highs, ELEKTROS Inc. Believes America Is Re-Entering a New Era of Innovation, Prosperity, and Opportunity Reminis

ELEKTROS Inc. - Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2026 / As U.S. stock markets continue soaring to historic all-time highs, investor optimism and enthusiasm across Wall Street appear stronger than ever. Management believes current market conditions are creating renewed excitement similar to the energy and optimism experienced during the early stages of the historic dot-com boom era, when innovation, technology, and economic growth captured the imagination of millions of investors across America.

We believe that today's rapidly expanding electrification revolution - including lithium mining, electric vehicle infrastructure, battery storage, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and next-generation energy technologies - may represent one of the defining economic transformations of this generation.

We believe America's continued leadership in innovation, finance, entrepreneurship, and global capital markets remains unmatched worldwide. As markets continue booming and investor confidence strengthens, ELEKTROS believes this environment may present shareholders and new investors with an opportunity to participate in what management considers a compelling entry point within the lithium mining and EV infrastructure sectors.

Management believes the electrification revolution is accelerating worldwide as lithium demand, EV adoption, and next-generation charging infrastructure continue expanding across global markets.

According to recent reporting and analysis from the Financial Times, global demand for lithium and battery materials continues accelerating as electric vehicle adoption expands worldwide, highlighting the growing strategic importance of lithium mining companies and refining infrastructure supporting EV battery production.

The Wall Street Journal has also extensively reported on the critical importance of lithium supply chains and refining capacity, noting that secure access to lithium resources and processing infrastructure has become increasingly important for electric vehicle manufacturing, energy storage systems, and broader industrial electrification initiatives.

China Daily has further reported that rising global demand for electric vehicles continues driving substantial growth in lithium battery production and exports, underscoring the importance of lithium refining and battery infrastructure within the global EV economy.

ELEKTROS continues focusing on hard rock lithium exploration and development opportunities in Sierra Leone, Africa, positioning the Company within one of the world's most strategically important supply chains supporting electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and industrial electrification.

The Company holds United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 related to advanced electric vehicle charging technology designed to significantly reduce charging times and improve charging efficiency for EV users globally.

"This patent represents years of innovation, engineering, persistence, and commitment," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of ELEKTROS Inc. "We believe our technology has the potential to redefine the electric vehicle charging experience globally while positioning ELEKTROS at the center of one of the largest industrial transformations of our generation."

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contact Information:

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/penny-stock-lovers-boys-and-girls-this-is-your-time-to-shine-as-u.s.-markets-continue-ro-1167625