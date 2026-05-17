Elektros, Inc.: As U.S. Markets Continue Surging to Historic All-Time Highs, ELEKTROS Believes This Could Be a Defining Opportunity for Penny Stock Investors Seeking Exposure to the Future of Lithium Mining, EV Infrastructure, and Next-Generation Electrif

ELEKTROS Inc. - Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 17, 2026 / As U.S. stock markets continue reaching historic all-time highs and investor appetite for next-generation energy and technology opportunities accelerates across Wall Street, ELEKTROS Inc. (Ticker Symbol:ELEK) announced today that the Company continues aggressively advancing its lithium mining initiatives, electric vehicle charging patent strategy, and broader electrification-focused growth initiatives.

Management believes the electrification revolution is accelerating worldwide as lithium demand, EV adoption, and next-generation charging infrastructure continue expanding across global markets.

According to recent reporting and analysis from the Financial Times, global demand for lithium and battery materials continues accelerating as electric vehicle adoption expands worldwide, highlighting the growing strategic importance of lithium mining companies and refining infrastructure supporting EV battery production.

The Wall Street Journal has also extensively reported on the critical importance of lithium supply chains and refining capacity, noting that secure access to lithium resources and processing infrastructure has become increasingly important for electric vehicle manufacturing, energy storage systems, and broader industrial electrification initiatives.

China Daily, one of China's largest financial and industrial publications, has further reported that rising global demand for electric vehicles continues driving substantial growth in lithium battery production and exports, underscoring the importance of lithium refining and battery infrastructure within the global EV economy.

Management believes the global electrification revolution remains in its early innings, particularly as demand for electric vehicles, battery storage systems, and rapid charging infrastructure continues expanding worldwide. The Company further believes that current market conditions may provide investors with an opportunity to participate in the emerging lithium and EV infrastructure sectors at what management considers a ground-floor valuation relative to long-term industry potential.

ELEKTROS continues focusing on hard rock lithium exploration and development opportunities in Sierra Leone, Africa, positioning the Company within one of the world's most strategically important supply chains supporting electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and industrial electrification.

The importance of lithium to the future of transportation and clean energy has been repeatedly highlighted by industry leaders worldwide. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, previously stated:

"It is definitely true that the fundamental enabling technology for electric cars is lithium-ion as a cell chemistry technology. In the absence of that, I don't think it's possible to make an electric car that is competitive with a gasoline car."

In addition, Musk has publicly emphasized the importance of expanding charging infrastructure and improving charging efficiency to support mass EV adoption globally.

In parallel with its lithium initiatives, ELEKTROS holds United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 related to advanced electric vehicle charging technology designed to significantly reduce charging times and improve charging efficiency for EV users globally.

The Company believes that fast-charging infrastructure may become one of the defining components of the next generation EV ecosystem as consumers increasingly demand reduced charging times, improved convenience, and enhanced vehicle usability.

ELEKTROS further announced that on May 5, 2026, the Company delivered a cease-and-desist notice regarding activities involving a major global automotive manufacturer whose identity the Company has elected not to publicly disclose at this time concerning matters related to potential infringement involving ELEKTROS' patented charging technology.

Management stated that the protection of shareholder value and the defense of intellectual property rights remain core priorities. The Company indicated that it continues actively evaluating potential unauthorized use of its patented technology throughout the electric vehicle industry.

ELEKTROS also confirmed that management expects to initiate strategic communications involving potential licensing discussions, including possible one-year lease arrangements related to the patented technology, as well as broader strategic alternatives that may include acquisition or buyout proposals concerning the Company's patent portfolio.

The growing importance of lithium and rare earth minerals continues drawing increasing attention across global financial markets. Major financial publications, including The Wall Street Journal, have extensively reported on the strategic importance of critical minerals, lithium supply chains, and rare earth resource development as nations race to secure the raw materials necessary for the future of electric transportation, artificial intelligence infrastructure, defense technologies, and energy independence.

Management believes that successful monetization, licensing, or strategic acquisition of the Company's patent portfolio could represent a highly significant event for the Company and its shareholders, potentially creating substantial long-term enterprise value.

"This patent represents years of innovation, engineering, persistence, and commitment," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of ELEKTROS Inc. "We believe our technology has the potential to redefine the electric vehicle charging experience globally while positioning ELEKTROS at the center of one of the largest industrial transformations of our generation. At the same time, we remain deeply committed to responsibly advancing our lithium initiatives while aggressively protecting the intellectual property we have worked tirelessly to build."

ELEKTROS stated that management continues working aggressively across all operational divisions with the objective of building a globally recognized energy and technology company positioned at the intersection of lithium resources, electrification, and EV infrastructure innovation.

Patent Reference: United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1/en

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements regarding patent enforcement, licensing opportunities, potential acquisitions, market opportunities, shareholder value, operational execution, lithium exploration activities, and future strategic growth are forward-looking in nature and subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Contact Information:

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/as-u.s.-markets-continue-surging-to-historic-all-time-highs-elektros-believes-this-could-1167632