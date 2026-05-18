Geotab Inc.: Geotab launches new product families for European fleets at Connect Europe

From the vehicle to the worksite, new GO devices and GO Anywhere asset trackers give European fleet operators intelligence across every asset they own

BARCELONA, Spain, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, today at Geotab Connect Europe 2026 announced the European launch of the GO Device Family and the GO Anywhere asset tracker family.

European diesel prices have risen more than 30% since January 2026, reaching more than €2 per litre in some places. At the same time equipment theft costs the European construction and rental sectors an estimated €1.5 billion annually. As pressure on fleet margins intensifies, the quality of data that is driving operational decisions has never mattered more. Both product families are designed to give fleet operators control over the variables that matter: the intelligence feeding their decisions, and the visibility covering every asset they own.

The GO Device Family

The GO and GO Plus are built on a new shared architecture that collects and processes high-fidelity data into the Geotab intelligence platform.

The GO delivers native Bluetooth ? integration to support driver apps without external hardware, advanced input/output monitoring for specialised vehicle metrics like Power Take-Off (PTO), and a 'last gasp' tamper alert powered by a supercapacitor that notifies fleet managers the moment a device is disconnected.

delivers native Bluetooth integration to support driver apps without external hardware, advanced input/output monitoring for specialised vehicle metrics like Power Take-Off (PTO), and a 'last gasp' tamper alert powered by a supercapacitor that notifies fleet managers the moment a device is disconnected. The GO Plus expands capability for high-complexity operations, adding satellite-ready tracking for low-coverage areas, an integrated Wi-Fi hotspot for in-cab tablets, and native Wi-Fi client mode for automated depot uploads. A dedicated internal battery preserves five seconds of high-resolution data during a collision, securing the factual record for insurance and liability.

Both devices feed Geotab Ace, Geotab's AI assistant, turning precise vehicle data into actionable answers for fleet managers.

The GO Anywhere Family

The GO Anywhere family extends visibility beyond the vehicle to the trailers, equipment, and tools that sit outside it.

GO Anywhere is built for non-powered assets like trailers and idle equipment. With up to 10 years of battery life, it provides hourly location updates without the overhead of frequent maintenance, and features an on-demand High-Frequency Mode for rapid tracking and recovery in the event of theft.

is built for non-powered assets like trailers and idle equipment. With up to 10 years of battery life, it provides hourly location updates without the overhead of frequent maintenance, and features an on-demand High-Frequency Mode for rapid tracking and recovery in the event of theft. GO Anywhere Plus combines wired power for real-time location with a field-replaceable backup battery, delivering continuous visibility across complex deployments. For logistics operators managing cross-border trailer fleets, or construction firms tracking heavy machinery across multiple sites, it provides the persistent operational data needed to improve asset utilisation and reduce downtime.

combines wired power for real-time location with a field-replaceable backup battery, delivering continuous visibility across complex deployments. For logistics operators managing cross-border trailer fleets, or construction firms tracking heavy machinery across multiple sites, it provides the persistent operational data needed to improve asset utilisation and reduce downtime. Small Asset Tracking uses Bluetooth? Low Energy (BLE) beacons to extend visibility to the portable tools and equipment most vulnerable to loss. It tracks these assets through nearby connected devices and triggers geofence alerts when items are left behind.

All three integrate with MyGeotab for a single view across the full fleet.

"Fleets are under pressure with rising costs, tighter margins, and increasing complexity," said Edward Kulperger, SVP EMEA at Geotab. "The GO Device Family meets that challenge directly: more capability out of the box, without additional hardware or custom setups, built on data quality precise enough to run AI on top of. And with GO Anywhere, that visibility extends to every asset on site - not just the vehicles."

Both product families are rolling out in Europe in late 2026 following their North American debut in February, fully integrated into the MyGeotab platform. The launch marks a decisive move to consolidate the fragmented hardware ecosystem many fleets rely on today, replacing multiple distinct vendors with a single, AI-ready data foundation.

For more information on the GO Device Family, visit: geotab.com/press-release/next-gen-go-devices/

For more information on GO Anywhere, visit: geotab.com/fleet-management-solutions/asset-tracking/

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers - from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government - Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a unified system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world in motion.

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