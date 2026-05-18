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Dow Jones News
18.05.2026 20:09 Uhr
300 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Holding(s) in Company 
18-May-2026 / 18:38 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 

 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
  Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC 
635400EOPACLULRENY18 

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
                        City and country of registered office (if applicable): Minneapolis, USA 
Name: Ameriprise Financial, Inc 
                        
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: TR Property Investment Trust Plc 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:  14/05/2026 

6. Date on which issuer notified: 18/05/2026 

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 10% 

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   10.017%          0.000%        10.017%     524,442,218 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 9.852%          0.000%        9.852%       
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
         Number of voting rightsix               % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                                 
 
ISIN code (if  Direct                   Indirect  Direct        Indirect 
possible) 

IE00BJ34P519   0                      52,533,940 0.000%        10.017% 

SUBTOTAL A                                                                   10.017%   
         52,533,940 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
                Expiration  Exercise/          Number of voting rights that may % of voting 
Type of financial instrument  datex    Conversion Periodxi     be acquired if the instrument is rights 
                                    exercised/converted. 

                       SUBTOTAL B.1                           

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of     Expiration         Exercise/       Physical or cash             % of voting 
financial    datex           Conversion Period xi settlementxii  Number of voting rights rights 
instrument 

                                   SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 

[ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 

            % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
Namexv         equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
            notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
 
 
            % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
Namexv         equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
            notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
 
 
Ameriprise Financial,  %              %                    % 
Inc. 
 
 
Columbia Management 
Investment Advisers,  %              %                    % 
LLC 

Ameriprise Financial,  %              %                    % 
Inc. 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Investments UK     %              %                    % 
International Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
(Europe) Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
AM (Holdings) Plc 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
Capital (Group) Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Capital (Holdings)   %              %                    % 
Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
Capital (UK) Limited 
 
 
Thames River Capital  8.351%            %                    8.351% 
LLP 

Ameriprise Financial,  %              %                    % 
Inc. 

            %              %                    % 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Investments UK 
International Limited 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
(Europe) Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
AM (Holdings) Plc 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Group (Holdings)    %              %                    % 
Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Group (Management)   %              %                    % 
Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
Holdings Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
Management Limited 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 

12. Additional informationxvi: 
 
The chain of control set out in Section 10 of this form represents the controlled entities within the Ameriprise 
Financial, Inc. group. 
 
For clarity: 
 
The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is the ultimate 
subsidiary hold 0.693% of the voting rights in the issuer. 
 
The entities within the chain of control of which Thames River Capital LLP is the ultimate subsidiary hold 8.351% of 
the voting rights in the issuer. 
 
The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is the ultimate subsidiary 
hold 0.973% of the voting rights in the issuer.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2026 13:38 ET (17:38 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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