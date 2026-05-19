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WKN: A2PVN8 | ISIN: US1347481020 | Ticker-Symbol: 35J
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 14:16
0,400 Euro
-3,50 % -0,015
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CANAAN INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANAAN INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3790,40414:58
0,3800,40014:54
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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C O R R E C T I O N -- Canaan Inc.

In the news release, Bitcoin Back to Its Roots: Canaan Inc. Joins "The Renaissance of Home Mining" Roundtable at Bitcoin 2026, issued 19-May-2026 by Canaan Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the 4th paragraph, 1st sentence, should read "During the discussion at Bitcoin 2026, Dr. Aviral Shukla, founder of Altair Technology" rather than "During the discussion at Bitcoin 2026, Aviral Shukla, founder of Altair Technology" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Bitcoin Back to Its Roots: Canaan Inc. Joins "The Renaissance of Home Mining" Roundtable at Bitcoin 2026

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Bitcoin 2026 conference in Las Vegas, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) was invited to participate in the roundtable discussion titled "Bitcoin's Return to Its Roots: Why Home Mining is Making a Comeback." The session explored the intersection of decentralized computing power and home energy synergy.

From "USB Miners" to Home Energy Hubs

Canaan's legacy in the home mining sector began with the Avalon Nano series. Designed with a compact, portable form factor, this series lowered the barrier for everyday users to participate in the Bitcoin network. From its inception, the company has been a pioneer in exploring the home application of heat recovery from computing chips.

In recent years, Canaan has significantly accelerated the evolution of its home product ecosystem:

  • December 2023: Launched the Avalon Nano 3.
  • January 2025 (CES Las Vegas): Officially released the Avalon Mini 3 and Avalon Nano 3S. The Mini 3 features integrated home heating capabilities, while the Nano 3S serves as a high-performance upgrade to the Nano 3.
  • March 2025: Launched the Avalon Q, a specialized quiet-running model that balances high-efficiency hashing with low noise levels.

Industry Perspective from the Roundtable

During the discussion at Bitcoin 2026, Dr. Aviral Shukla, founder of Altair Technology, shared his perspective on the shift toward professional-grade home hardware:

"Canaan has a whole suite of these more powerful home miners that also double as great space heaters. If people are looking to scale, they should probably move into some of these more efficient and powerful options rather than just relying on the smaller lottery miners."

Retail and Channel Expansion

Following positive market validation in early 2025, the Avalon Home series continues its strategic expansion. Canaan is systematically optimizing its channel infrastructure to bring reliable, intuitive computing products to a broader retail audience. This focus on the retail terminal aims to empower a more resilient and decentralized network of home-based miners worldwide.

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), an innovator in crypto mining, is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, under the leadership of Mr. Nangeng Zhang, founder and CEO, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology in Bitcoin's history under the brand name Avalon.

For more information, visit our website at canaan.io.

Media Contact: pr@canaan-creative.com

Follow us on social media and stay tuned for more updates on Canaan.

Telegram Group Official: https://t.me/Canaanio
X.com: https://x.com/canaanio
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@canaanmining
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/canaaninc/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982836/lasvegas.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitcoin-back-to-its-roots-canaan-inc-joins-the-renaissance-of-home-mining-roundtable-at-bitcoin-2026-302775635.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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