'Ôr?bella: Bella Hadid's 'Ôr?bella Closes Growth Equity Investment Led by Silas Capital

Anish Agarwal Joins as CEO to Fuel Brand's Continued Growth and Expansion

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Ôr?bella, the founder-led fragrance brand founded by Bella Hadid, today announces the closing of its Series A financing led by Silas Capital, with participation from existing investor Celebrands, which incubated the brand in partnership with Hadid. The round marks a significant capital raise to support the brand's accelerated growth.

The financing marks a defining moment in 'Ôr?bella's evolution as the brand enters its next phase of global expansion, building on strong momentum across product innovation, international retail growth, and sustained consumer demand.

At the same time, 'Ôr?bella announces the appointment of Anish Agarwal as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 13, 2026, as the brand prepares to scale its operational footprint across key international markets while maintaining its creative foundation under Hadid's leadership.

'Ôr?bella has grown from a deeply personal creative vision into a distinctive presence within modern fragrance, defined by Hadid's instinct-led approach to scent creation and the brand's proprietary bi-phase skin parfum system. Under her direction, the brand has expanded steadily across key markets and retail partners, reflecting both creative consistency and commercial momentum.

'Ôr?bella was built from a US-based foundation, a full-chain launch across Ulta Beauty doors that remains the brand's largest account and its commercial center of gravity. From that base, the brand has expanded quickly. It launched Ulta Beauty Middle East where it now holds the #1 fragrance position, entered 500 Douglas doors across 20 countries this past March, and is set to expand further in the second half of the year, with a strategic presence at Selfridges rounding out its UK footprint. Consumer pull has kept pace: JASMINE BLUES, the sixth skin parfum and the brand's first limited edition, is selling at twice forecast in the US, a clear signal that Hadid's evolving scent language is creating deeper connection and loyalty with consumers. Soon Jasmine Blues will be available globally. That same momentum now carries 'Ôr?bella beyond fragrance for the first time, into a Body & Hair Perfume Mist built on the proprietary 'Orelixir bi-phase system and designed for layering and personalization.

Appointing Leadership to Scale Global Growth

Anish Agarwal joins 'Ôr?bella with 20 years of experience across global beauty and consumer companies, including senior roles at Colgate-Palmolive and L'Oréal, and most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of T3 Micro. At T3, he led step-change growth, reinvigorated the 20 year old brand and expanded the brand's presence across specialty retail channels including Ulta Beauty and Sephora. Agarwal will lead 'Ôr?bella's next chapter, partnering with General

Manager Alison Romash to drive the brand's growth.His appointment reflects the next phase of 'Ôr?bella's development, combining elevated brand building, creative direction, bringing human-centric innovation with experienced operational leadership to support international scale.

"I was looking for a CEO who truly understands both sides, the discipline it takes to build a global business, and the magic behind creating a world-class experience for our community. Anish embodies both so naturally, and to me, that means everything," said Bella Hadid, Founder of 'Ôr?bella.

"I'm honored to join Orebella at such an exciting moment. What Bella has created is truly distinctive, a brand that goes beyond fragrance to capture emotion, individuality, and a genuine connection with its community. From the moment I experienced it, I saw both the strength of that foundation and the significant opportunity ahead. I look forward to partnering with Bella and the team to build on this momentum, building a distinctive brand, scaling strategically, strengthening execution, and bringing Orebella to more people around the world while staying true to what makes it so special." - Anish Agarwal, CEO of 'Ôr?bella.

Partnership and Platform for Growth

The Series A was led by Silas Capital, an emerging growth equity and venture capital firm focused on scaling next-generation consumer brands across beauty, wellness, and lifestyle.

"'Ôr?bella has built a clear and differentiated position in fragrance, supported by strong early performance and a highly engaged consumer base," said Brian Thorne, Partner at Silas Capital. "Bella's creative direction, combined with Anish's experienced marketing and operational leadership, positions the brand strongly for global expansion."

Celebrands, which partnered with Hadid to incubate the brand from its earliest stage, participated in the round and continues to support the brand's long-term development strategy.

Founder Vision Remains Central

Hadid remains deeply involved in all aspects of 'Ôr?bella's creative and strategic direction, including scent development, formulation philosophy, and brand storytelling. Her approach, rooted in instinct, nature, and emotional memory, continues to define the brand as it scales.

"Nothing about the way I create ever really changes, that part always stays deeply personal to me," said Bella Hadid. "Ôr?bella has always been a true labor of love, something I've nurtured slowly, intentionally, and with so much heart. And now, with the right team and partners around me, I feel like I can continue to grow her into everything she was always meant to be."

About Orebella

Founded by Bella Khair Hadid, 'Ôr?bella is redefining fragrance as a skin-loving ritual. Alcohol-free, vegan, and cruelty-free, the brand's bi-phase skin parfums are powered by the proprietary 'Ôr?lixir base, combining nourishing botanicals, hydrating snow mushroom, and high-grade essential oils. Each shake-and-spray experience invites you to "reveal your alchemy," merging scent, skin, and self-expression into one transformative ritual.

About Silas Capital

Since 2012, Silas Capital has been an active emerging growth equity and venture capital investor, partnering with next-generation consumer brands to drive revenue growth, profitability, and brand value creation. The firm combines startup, growth equity, and operating experience to provide hands-on strategic support beyond capital deployment. Investments include ILIA Beauty, Makeup By Mario, Violette_FR, Bellroy, DÔEN, Vacation, Business & Pleasure, Malbon, and YSE Beauty.

About Celebrands

Celebrands is a Los Angeles-based investment firm focused on building high-growth consumer brands in partnership with celebrity talent. The firm brings deep operational and investment experience across consumer and media sectors, offering flexible capital, resources, and access to curated talent partnerships to accelerate brand growth and profitability.

Media Contact: amelia@culturalinfluence.net

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