WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / As global financial markets continue surging with renewed investor enthusiasm, Elektros Inc. is pleased to announce increasing worldwide awareness surrounding the Company's hard rock lithium mining vision and patented EV charging technology. The Company believes that lithium and high-speed charging infrastructure continue to represent two of the most critical components driving the future of electric vehicles globally.

According to coverage and commentary from major financial media outlets including Benzinga, Reuters, and the Financial Times, lithium demand continues rising rapidly due to the worldwide transition toward electric transportation and battery storage systems. Industry reports continue emphasizing that lithium remains one of the core materials necessary for electric vehicle battery production around the world.

Financial Times has extensively discussed how lithium has become one of the world's most strategically important commodities as nations and manufacturers continue competing to secure long-term battery supply chains for electric vehicles and energy storage infrastructure globally.

Reuters has also highlighted the growing importance of high-speed charging infrastructure as governments and manufacturers worldwide continue investing heavily into EV charging networks designed to support the next generation of electric transportation.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly emphasized the importance of lithium for electric vehicle battery production, noting publicly that lithium is an essential component required for scaling electric vehicle manufacturing worldwide.

"Our vision is centered around the future of electric mobility, battery infrastructure, and critical minerals," stated Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "We believe the demand for lithium and high-speed charging infrastructure will continue growing substantially for years ahead, and we are extremely excited about the increasing worldwide awareness surrounding Elektros Inc. and its long-term vision."

Elektros Inc. continues focusing on shareholder awareness initiatives while advancing its strategic vision surrounding hard rock lithium opportunities and patented EV charging technology aimed at significantly reducing EV charging times.

As millions of investors worldwide continue searching for emerging opportunities within the electric vehicle and battery sectors, Elektros believes growing global momentum surrounding lithium and EV infrastructure represents a potentially transformative opportunity for the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information

Elektros Inc.

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros Inc.

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