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WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
10.07.26 | 16:09
0,670 Euro
+1,52 % +0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6520,66221:00
0,6500,66217:36
Dow Jones News
10.07.2026 17:03 Uhr
345 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Form 8 - Genel Energy PLC: Public Opening Position Disclosure by a party to an offer

DJ Form 8 - Genel Energy PLC: PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Form 8 - Genel Energy PLC: PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER 
10-Jul-2026 / 15:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
FORM 8 (OPD) 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER 
 
Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 

1. KEY INFORMATION 

(a) Full name of discloser:                                   GENEL ENERGY NO.9 
                                                 LIMITED 
 
 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
                                                 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), 
settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: 
                                               CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
 
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?                         OFFEROR 
 
(e) Date position held: 
                                               9 July 2026 
 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of 
any other party to the offer? 
                                                 N/A 
 
 
 If it is a cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates 

Class of relevant security: 
                                      Ordinary Shares 
  
 
                                        Interests      Short positions 
 
                                        Number    %    Number    % 
 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                Nil     -    Nil     - 
 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
                                      Nil     -    Nil     - 
  
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ Nil     -    Nil     - 
sell: 

                                      Nil     -    Nil     - 
 TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:     N/A 
 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:    N/A

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of 
any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: 

Name            Number of ordinary shares held in Offeree   % of total issued share capital of Offeree 
 
Luke Nicholas Clements   1,183                     0.00017%

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: 
 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 

None.

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the 
disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to: 
 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" 

None.

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached? 

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)     NO 
 
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)          NO 
Date of disclosure: 10 July 2026 
 
Contact name:    Chandni Karania 
 
Telephone number:  +44 77 6929 4638

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894XXX 
Category Code: FEE - CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 435945 
EQS News ID:  2364234 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2364234&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2026 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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