Aura Consolidated Completes Acquisition of Qoria

Global Leader in Online Safety to Begin Normal Trading on Australian Securities Exchange on Monday, July 20 Under the Ticker AXQ

BOSTON, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura (ASX: AXQ), a global leader in online safety and wellbeing, today completed its acquisition of Qoria (formerly ASX: QOR), a global leader in student safety and wellbeing. The combined group's CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) will begin trading on a normal (T+2) settlement basis on or about Monday, July 20th at 10:00 AM AEST.

"Aura and Qoria are both mission-driven companies. We exist to empower people of all ages to not only stay safe, but thrive in a fully connected world," said Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of Aura. "Together, we will accelerate our shared vision for an end-to-end, AI-first model that helps proactively protect users across the environments that matter most- home, school and work."

A Global Leader in Online Safety

The integration of Aura and Qoria unites Aura's AI-powered suite of online safety and wellbeing tools with Qoria's global connected schools ecosystem and strengthens the company's position in the digital safety market, providing all-in-one protection for individuals, families and enterprises worldwide.

The acquisition creates a significantly larger, more diversified business with global reach, bolstering Aura's scaled consumer platform with a global base of Qustodio parent accounts and approximately 32,000 school customers. On a pro forma combined basis, the group generated more than US$300 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for the year ending December 31, 2025, targeting more than 20 percent growth in calendar year 2026 and positive free cash flow from closing to December 31, 2026. 1

Transaction Details

This acquisition has been finalized following the completion of all conditions outlined under the Australian Scheme of Arrangement, including approval of the acquisition by Qoria shareholders and the Federal Court of Australia. Eligible Qoria shareholders received Aura CDIs in exchange for their Qoria shares at a ratio of approximately 1 Aura CDI for every 17.32 Qoria shares held.

Aura's CDIs, which began conditional and deferred settlement trading on July 9, 2026, are expected to move to normal (T+2) settlement trading on July 20, 2026.

Alongside the completion of this acquisition, Aura raised US$100 million through an equity placement to existing Aura shareholders, including Hari Ravichandran, WndrCo, Accel and General Catalyst.

Earnings

Following its public debut, Aura will report second quarter 2026 financial results on August 6, 2026 prior to the ASX market opening. The company will host its first earnings webcast at 10:30 AM AEST the same day to discuss its financial results and business outlook.

Q2 2026 Earnings Call Details

August 6, 2026 10:30am AEST | August 5, 2026 8:30pm EDT

Link to register: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/280029693

A replay of the webcast will be available on Aura's investor relations website at investors.aura.com.

About Aura

Aura (ASX: AXQ) is a global leader in online safety and wellbeing. Built on the belief that people deserve a trusted, always-on layer of protection, Aura's AI-powered platform delivers protection for individuals, families and enterprises- from proactive protection against identity theft, financial fraud and online threats to tools that help schools and parents protect children from cyberbullying, harmful content, and threats to their wellbeing. Aura's platform spans the environments that matter most- home, school and work- empowering people of all ages with end-to-end protection for every aspect of online life. Learn more at aura.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" regarding possible or assumed future performance or potential growth of Aura which are based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of Aura believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as 'expects', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'believes', 'estimates', 'seeks', 'intends', 'targets', 'projects,' 'forecasts', or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as 'may', 'will', 'should', 'would' and 'could'. Although management believes that the assumptions made by Aura and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will provide to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Aura to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements or expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

1 Free cash flow is operating cash flow plus investing cash flow and lease payments and excludes net interest and business restructure costs. ARR and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures that do not have standardized meanings under Australian Accounting Standards, International Financial Reporting Standards or Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities.

CATEGORY: Financial News

SOURCE Aura