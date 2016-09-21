

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) said that it will combine its Corporate and Commercial businesses into a single global business as part of its process to simplify and strengthen its organization. The new unit, to be called Commercial Insurance, brings together corporate and commercial insurance expertise on five continents under a single umbrella and will be headed by James Shea, who joins Zurich as CEO Commercial Insurance.



Zurich is also creating a new Global Specialty Lines function within Commercial Insurance that will include Credit Lines (i.e., Political Risk, Surety and Trade Credit), Marine, Aviation and Energy.



James Shea joins from AIG, where his most recent role was President of Global Financial Lines. He has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry and has held senior positions in the U.S., UK, France, Japan and Singapore.



After working for Global Corporate over a decade and for the last five years as CEO, Thomas Hürlimann has decided it is the right time for him to step down. Thomas will work closely with James Shea to ensure a smooth transition and then continue to work on special projects reporting to the Group Chief Executive Officer, Zurich Insurance said.



Zurich's Board of Directors has appointed James Shea, Claudia Dill, CEO Latin America, and Jack Howell, CEO Asia Pacific, as members of the Executive Committee, completing the transformation begun in June. These appointments are effective as of October 1, 2016.



