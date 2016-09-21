

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takata Corp. (TKTDF.PK) has received bids from potential suitors including buyout firm KKR & Co. and Japanese peer Daicel Corp. as it faces mounting liabilities related to its record recalls, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



Takata has taken bids from KKR, auto-parts supplier Flex-N-Gate Corp. and air-bag makers Autoliv Inc. and Key Safety Systems Inc., said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Air-bag inflator maker Daicel teamed with Bain Capital for a fifth bid, the reports said.



The reports said that potential bidders were considering bankruptcy proceedings for the company to mitigate their liability following the firm's airbag scandal.



Bidders were asked to submit proposals covering multiple potential scenarios for how Takata's recall costs and legal liabilities will be handled. Takata has scheduled meetings to discuss the bids with its carmaker customers from September 27 through 29, the reports said.



