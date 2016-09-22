

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced late Wednesday the pricing of the initial public offering of 8.33 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share.



The selling stockholders are selling 4.33 million shares of common stock, and e.l.f. is selling 4 million shares of common stock in the proposed offering.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, September 22 under the ticker symbol 'ELF.'



The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase from the selling stockholders up to an additional 1.25 million shares of common stock at the IPO price, less the underwriting discount.



The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 27, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers in the proposed offering.



