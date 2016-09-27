

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple intends to transform its HealthKit application bundle into a diagnostic tool that interprets fitness and health data for users, doctors and others, Bloomberg reported on Monday.



The report says that the Cupertino, California-based tech giant has recruited several health-care experts hired in past few years to build an electronic health record software that will be able to analyze patient data in a better way for doctors and patient.



Apple is working on new apps for the Apple Watch, including an app that helps users track sleep patterns and one that gauges fitness levels by measuring the time taken for the heart rate to fall from its peak to resting level.



Apple had introduced HealthKit software in 2014.



