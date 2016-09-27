

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) has turned out to be another potential bidder to takeover Twitter Inc. (TWTR), according to a WSJ report citing people familiar with the matter.



The struggling social-media service has also had preliminary discussions with Salesforce.com Inc., the report says.



However, reports suggests that both the interests are in early stages and are not guaranteed to result in a merger.



The takeover talks of Twitter have been gaining ground for past few months as Twitter's investors have started showing their concern about the company's weak financial results reflected by its sluggish user growth. The social networking site is struggling to attract new users as it used to. Twitter reported monthly active users of 313 million in the second quarter, up just 3 percent from last year.



The acquisition of Twitter, which has a stock-market value of about $20 billion, would be Disney's biggest technology deal yet.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX