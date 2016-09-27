

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) refuted claims of US Presidential candidate Donald Trump after he criticized the auto maker's decision to invest million of dollars in Mexico to build production plants.



During his presidential Debate at Hofstra University, Donald Trump said that U.S. jobs were fleeing the country and heading to Mexico and China. He accused Ford for sending U.S. jobs to Mexico.



Earlier this month, Ford CEO Mark Fields had confirmed that the company would move all of its small-car production from U.S. plants to Mexico over the next two to three years. Ford is also building a $1.6 billion assembly plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, where it will make small cars beginning in 2018.



However, Ford and United Auto Workers fired back at Trump on Twitter.



Ford posted a graphic image that depicts that the company has invested $12 billion in U.S. plants and 'created nearly' 28,000 jobs in the past five years. Ford also claimed that it has more hourly employees and produces more vehicles in the U.S. than any other automaker.



The company also tweeted that the plans to build new assembly plant in Mexico will have no impact on US jobs. Ford's American workers will build 2 new vehicles at the US plant where small cars are made today, Ford said.



