

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scandinavian Airlines will begin its service from Miami this week with services to Copenhagen and Oslo.



SAS will fly three-times per week between Miami and Copenhagen and four-times per week to Oslo from Miami. The Miami-Copenhagen flights will be offered on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while flights from Miami to Oslo will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.



In the U.S., SAS also flies to Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco and Washington.



