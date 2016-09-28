

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Rogers Media announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Tillsonburg Broadcasting Company Limited or 'TBCL', which owns the radio broadcasting licenses CJDL-FM (Country 107.3) and CKOT-FM (Easy 101).



The two brands service the greater Southwestern Ontario area - including Tillsonburg - and major centres such as London, Kitchener-Waterloo, Woodstock, and St. Thomas. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur by early 2017, and is subject to approval from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission or CRTC.



Rounding out Rogers Radio's portfolio of assets in Southwestern Ontario, CJDL-FM and CKOT-FM will join Rogers's owned station CHST-FM (102.3 Jack FM) in London and CKGL (570 NEWS), CHYM-FM (CHYM 96.7), and CIKZ-FM (Country 106.7) in Kitchener. Rogers Radio currently owns 51 AM and FM radio stations across Canada, reaching listeners from coast-to-coast with an unparalleled mix of news and entertainment content. Along with the current team, part-owner and General Manager Carolyn Lamers will remain with the stations to assist with the transition of ownership and contribute to future growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX