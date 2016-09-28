

WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) announced that the first patient was enrolled in VICTORIA, a pivotal Phase III clinical study led by Bayer's collaboration partner MSD, which will investigate vericiguat in patients suffering from chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. VICTORIA will enroll approximately 4,900 patients at 530 centres in 39 countries and it is anticipated that the study will take 39 months to complete.



The development and commercialization of vericiguat is part of the worldwide strategic collaboration between Bayer and MSD in the field of sGC modulation.



