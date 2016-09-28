

OCTOPUS ECLIPSE VCT PLC (the 'Company')



28 September 2016



PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS



Octopus Eclipse VCT plc announces that on 28 September 2016 the Company purchased for cancellation 490,000 shares of 10p each at a price of 30.25p per share.



Following this purchase the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 99,620,705.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



