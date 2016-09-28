

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Harris Corp. (HRS) and Boeing (BA) announced they are collaborating to create advanced core mission processing architectures for current and future military aircraft to improve and protect aviators' missions. Harris will produce the collaborative design for this common processing hardware that, when integrated with Boeing Secure Computing Solution hardware, Boeing Phantom Fusion mission software and a state-of-the-art multi-level communication network, will help set the standard in modern mission computing.



Harris will apply its expertise in custom designed high-speed interfaces, advanced security, commercial-off-the-shelf processors, and advanced military quality packaging to deliver high-performance, scalable mission processing hardware based on an open-systems architecture.



